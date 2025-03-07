Tom Cruise has been locked in a silent but fierce battle with Brad Pitt for over the last three decades, and it seems that the rivalry is far from over. The beef which apparently started on the set of Interview with the Vampire in 1994 has lingered on, at least in Cruise’s mind, but now, the competition has taken a new, unsettling turn for the action star.

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt at the premiere of Interview with the Vampire, 1994. pic.twitter.com/sVmGcbggJx — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) February 9, 2023

The Super-Bowl Showdown

Pitt, at 61, just scored another win with his effortlessly charismatic Super Bowl commercial, delivering a unifying message that resonated with audiences. “When we are bound by a common goal, we’ve reached heights, authored achievements, pushed progress, not alone, but together,” the ‘Fight Club’ actor said. Looking effortlessly suave, he captivated viewers with his easy charm and golden-boy aura.

“Today, we celebrate the urgency of now, the thrill of what’s next, the glory of this game, and we do it as one” 🇺🇸 Brad Pitt gets us ready for Super Bowl LIX 🙏@F1 | @F1Movie | @wbpictures | @AppleFilms pic.twitter.com/5JmcbnTSG0 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2025

Meanwhile, Cruise’s own Super Bowl appearance had people talking but for all the wrong reasons. Instead of praise, he found himself scrutinized for his overly taut and “stretched” features.

“The long winding road here has all led to this.” @TomCruise welcomes us to Super Bowl LIX 💪 pic.twitter.com/bPhbS9OgGi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 9, 2025

A Crushing Blow to Tom Cruise’s Ego

The harsh reactions reportedly stung Cruise, who had meticulously prepared for the big day, fully aware that his ad would be stacked up against Pitt’s.

“Tom hated how Brad got all this fan praise for his youthful appearance in the Super Bowl ads while all he got was taunted for looking too plastic,” shared an insider.

“It touched a real nerve, as Tom prepped like crazy for the big day and knew they’d be going head to head, so to speak. He generally ignores rivals, but Pitt has always stuck in his craw as this self-appointed Hollywood golden boy,” they added.

Sources also revealed that Cruise is on a mission, which includes digging into every detail of Pitt’s beauty routine and fully determined to crack the code.

They said, “It irks him that Brad somehow managed to age better. Tom is now doing a ton of research into Brad’s beauty secrets. He’s desperate to outsmart him and turn this around!”

