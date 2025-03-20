On the list of the many reality shows that Bravo airs, Southern Charm has not only made its mark but also created a space for itself. For the last few years, fans have enjoyed the series and look forward to a new season with a lot more new drama every single time without fail.

Season 10 of Southern Charm premiered in December 2024, and with the reunion slated for a two-part release, the edition will wrap up in early April this year. Here’s what we know about the two-part reunion, including when they will release it and what storylines and topics of discussion to expect.

Southern Charm Season 10: What To Expect From Two-Part Reunion?

The trailer for the Southern Charm season 10 reunion showed allegations, revelations, and receipts being passed out. Fans were excited to see how the cast members would answer some of the season’s pressing questions and resolve their disputes before hopping into the next season of the show.

The first part of the reunion is set to air on March 27 at 8 pm ET on Bravo. As per the official synopsis of the part, “A glowing Madison LeCroy kicks off the Southern Charm reunion by surprising Andy and her fellow Charmers with an exciting personal update,” referring to her happy pregnancy reveal.

Up next, “Attention shifts to Craig as he dives into his perspective behind the breakup with Paige and answers the questions on everyone’s minds.” Meanwhile, Shep and Molly kissed each other at the summer soiree but haven’t clarified their status, so they are simply asked where their relationship stands. On the other hand, the spotlight goes on Venita and JT.

Their “romantic entanglement becomes the spark that ignites simmering cast tensions, causing tempers on the couch to rise.” The second part of the reunion airs on April 3 at 8 pm ET. “Miss Patricia arrives to celebrate a momentous 10 seasons” while “the group looks back at how Southern Charm all started.”

After that, “Taylor and Salley throw accusations back and forth when Taylor shares an update on her near future, much to Shep’s surprise,” and “Craig opens up even further about his recent breakup” while also talking about the struggles in his friendships. Will he be able to mend the bridges or not?

Lastly, “Austen gets brutally honest about his long-standing friendship with Craig, forcing the group to reflect on which friendships can continue.” The reunion, just like the episodes, will first air on Bravo. The next day, the parts will be available to stream on Peacock. The previous Southern Charm episodes and seasons are available to stream on the popular digital platform.

