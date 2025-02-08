It seemed like things were going great in their three year long romance but the surprising split made people reconsider things about their relationship.

There were rumors claiming that Paige cheated on Craig but she clearly shut those down. Now, he has addressed the reports and shared his part when it came to their breakup. Here’s what the reality star revealed about their split not being mutual and his take on the rampant rumors and news.

Craig Conover Reacts To Breakup With Paige DeSorbo

During a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked Craig about Paige denying that she cheated on him. “I don’t want to be involved. I got broken up with. I’m the ex boyfriend now, I’m moving on with my life. I’m not gonna get sucked into the mud with them,” referring to the cast of Summer House, who co-star on the reality series with Paige.

He pointed out that they are commenting on how he is grieving. Craig then further quipped, “I’m sorry that I’m not reading Reddit every day and getting on there and defending her. I never said you cheated, so I’m not a part of this.” The reality star then stated that Paige lied on her podcast that the breakup was mutual when it wasn’t. “I didn’t tell her what to say,” he felt.

Craig added that he got a text from Paige and she told him she would be announcing their split on the podcast. “She said it was mutual which it wasn’t, I didn’t know about it. She called me and told me,” he continued and said, “It’s been a whirlwind but I’ve been sitting in it listening,” referring to all the rumors and commentary on the Internet about their relationship.

Craig continued, “We didn’t want different things, she just wanted other people and that’s fine. She didn’t want those things with me anymore and I’m not mad at her for that.” He also disclosed that he did not agree with Paige saying that neither of them were blindsided with the separation.

The 35 year old stated, “We were planning our future together,” referring to how they were not fighting and how he was moving to New York. “I think we had an awesome relationship,” he felt and referred to the fact that people only saw a small part of it on television but in private they were a very cute couple and she was very supportive of him throughout their relationship.

“I am where I am, a lot of it because of her,” he asserted and concluded with a shrug, “She just broke up with me. It is what it is.” Their split was announced in December 2024 after three long years of their romance.

