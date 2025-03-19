America’s Got Talent is back with a brand new season and the 20th edition is set to be bigger and better in every way. There has been one change in the judging panel as well and fans are excited to see what fresh new talent comes up in the special and 20th season of the popular talent reality series.

The show has witnessed gifted singers, dancers, magicians, gymnasts, and artists to name a few. With the brand-new edition of AGT slated to premiere on May 27, 2025, at 8 pm ET on NBC, the audience cannot wait to watch the episodes and get back into the groove. Here’s a first look at the season.

America’s Got Talent Season 20: Mel B Replaces Heidi Klum

The judges of America’s Got Talent season 20 will see the return of Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. On the other hand, Heidi Klum will not be returning as she has rejoined Project Runway after a long gap. Mel B will be taking over her chair and complete the judges star panel. She spoke to People about being thrilled to be back on America’s Got Talent.

The singer stated, “Not only is it the 20th anniversary of the show, but it’s also a real homecoming for me, and I couldn’t be happier or more excited to be back.. So fasten your seatbelts, everyone, because I’m here, and I’m going to stir things up and be my usual loud, proud, Scary Spice self.” She teased that the upcoming season is about to be fun as well as unmissable.

Heidi has been a part of 11 seasons of AGT and is a fan favorite. Terry Crews will be back as the host of the popular NBC series as all of the contestants showcase their talents and compete to win the title and the massive cash prize of $1 million that has the huge power to change lives.

America’s Got Talent Season 20: Filming Details

For the unversed, filming for the season started in Pasadena last week and pictures from the set are already going viral. It has also been reported that some of the coveted golden buzzers have already been pressed because the judges were so impressed with some of the early acts of the auditions.

“It’s brilliant that we can celebrate 20 years,” Cowell, who is not only one of the judges but also as executive producer of the show, told the portal, “It’s always been about the contestants and without them we wouldn’t have a show. This gives me a chance to thank everyone who’s ever auditioned.”

Richard Goodall, a janitor who sang his way into people’s hearts, won the previous season of America’s Got Talent. Hailing from Terre Haute, Indiana, he won the title and the prize money and was seen beyond emotional when his name was announced and people applauded in joy for his big victory.

