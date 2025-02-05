One of the most popular talent reality shows, America’s Got Talent stays a fan favorite 19 seasons in and with a 20th on the way. While there is still some time for the next edition to premiere, work on it has already been started with the announcement of the judges panel being the first reveal.

The next season will premiere on May 27, 2025, at 8 pm ET on NBC. One of the four judges of the previous season is not returning for the next 20th season. Here’s what we know about who will not be back, the reason why and how fans of the competitive reality series are reacting to this news.

America’s Got Talent Season 20: Which Judge Is Not Returning To The Panel

The network has officially announced that Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel are returning for the 20th season with Mel B joining them. Heidi Klum will not feature as a judge on this year’s season as she will be returning to her long-running fashion design series Project Runway.

For the unversed, Mel B was a judge on America’s Got Talent during the 8th to 13th seasons. Additionally, she was also a part of the special edition AGT: Fantasy League which did not feature Sofia Vergara. Heidi was a part of the spinoff competition series with Simon and Howie. Terry Crew will be the host of the 20th season yet again and will return with the other judges.

Meanwhile, Simon spoke about the upcoming season of AGT and said, “It is absolutely brilliant to be able to announce this year as our 20th season.” He further stated, “Over the years, we have seen some amazing acts and met some truly incredible people” stating that 2 minutes can change lives.

“I want to thank every contestant, all the fans who have supported the show every year and to NBC for believing in this show,” the judge continued and concluded, “Of course, the amazing team, past and present, who make the show so special. As always, I am really excited to meet the contestants this year.” Auditions for the upcoming season have currently been happening.

America’s Got Talent Season 20: Fan Reactions & More

One user said, “I am sad that Heidi isn’t here,” while another wrote, “Mel B and Sofia! Can’t wait! I will miss Heidi for sure!” A third commented, “Mel B is back!! Sad Heidi is gone but at least Howie, Simon, Sofia and Terry all returned!! I was worried both Heidi and Sofia would leave the show.”

While the season will air on NBC, the episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day, as usual. Meanwhile, the previous 19th season of America’s Got Talent was won by Richard Goodall, a 55-year-old middle school janitor who was also Heidi’s pick for her golden buzzer contestant.

