Noah Thompson has been crowned as the winner of ‘American Idol Season 20’ as he closed the episode out with a performance of his song, ‘One Day Tonight’ as his loved ones rushed the stage to celebrate the momentous occasion, reports ‘Deadline’.

Thompson and runner-up HunterGirl, who was a good sport and helped Thompson celebrate his big win, will appear together on Monday on ‘Good Morning, America’. As per ‘Deadline’ Thompson will follow that up with a performance on ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’.

The ABC series took the season out on a high note with a variety of performances from top talent in collaboration with contestants.

After a stellar performance from Flo Rida and friends, the finale was set into action with a round entirely devoted to heartland rocker Bruce Springsteen.

Performances of the finalists’ official singles followed soon after the homage.

The first elimination came midway through Sunday night, preceding several all-star duets, including an unforgettable rendition of ‘Smile’ courtesy of Michael Buble and Christian Guardino.

