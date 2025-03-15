After the explosive confrontation between Steffy and Luna which later also involved Bill, Ridge, Taylor and Finn, things have boiled over. Even though Steffy wanted to get Luna arrested again, she was pardoned. The Bold and the Beautiful will now focus on the aftermath of the shocking parentage.

From arising doubts and odd reunions to worrying alliances and brand-new revelations, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera series. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, March 17, 2025

The week features Luna approaching Sheila and seeking her alliance. The last few days have been heavy for her. She finally found out who her father was and now she knows that Finn’s family is her extended family. Sheila is Finn’s mother while simply makes her Luna’s grandmother by extension.

When Luna approaches her for an alliance, will Sheila accept it? What will happen when the two evil minded, plotting women will join hands? Will the grandmother and granddaughter duo create chaos in Los Angeles? On the other hand, Hope senses that something is really off at Forrester Creations.

Will she figure out that Carter joined hands with Ridge and Eric after they visited and gave him an ultimatum? Was it his guilt doing the deal or does he have something else planned up his sleeve for later? It’s to be seen.

Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Elsewhere, Steffy can’t shake her doubts about Carter’s intentions. She isn’t entirely convinced that he doesn’t have ulterior motives but will she find some proof to convince the others that Carter cannot be trusted? Or is she overthinking this due to the stress of the Luna and Finn situation?

When Eric and Ridge face a game-changing revelation that truly shifts the course of the company they built, how will they deal with it? Has Carter been the one behind it? Or has Brooke been the mastermind behind it?

Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Hope and Steffy stand their ground, each holding firm to their opposing views on the shocking turn of events. Which way will the company lean now that things have taken a surprising new direction? What does this mean for the future of Forrester Creations as well as the family feuds?

Thursday, March 20, 2025

The March 20 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will be preempted for March Madness like The Young and the Restless and Beyond The Gates.

Friday, March 21, 2025

The March 21 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful will be preempted for March Madness like The Young and the Restless and Beyond The Gates.

