The drama in Los Angeles is reaching new heights with confrontations, face-offs, violent outbursts, arrests, and pardons. The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Steffy and Luna have a fierce face-off over Finn. On the other hand, Li and Poppy’s fight became aggressive and violent.

The next episode will focus on the other key storyline currently running, the Forrester Creations coup and the love triangle between Daphne, Hope, and Carter. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 14, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit soap.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: March 14, 2025, Spoilers

The final episode of this dramatic week features Daphne becoming desperate for Carter to see the truth about Hope. The drama between them has escalated to a level from which there is no return. Hope saw her boyfriend Carter kiss Daphne and confronted them about it. She also warned her to stay away from him. The feud seems to be only growing with each day.

Hope is now desperate for Carter to see how manipulative Hope is. And how she used him to take over Forrester Creations, ruining his equation with Ridge in the process. Will Carter see the light? Or will Hope keep reeling him back in? Is Daphne planning to expose Hope, or is she hopeful that Carter will open his eyes on his own? Will any of this work for him?

Next on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke questions her daughter about her relationship with Carter. How will Hope respond to her? Will she share the truth about how rocky their romance has gotten as quickly as it first started? What will Brooke advise Hope in this case? Will her motherly suggestions work? She has experience in conflicting on-and-off relationships of her own, after all.

Lastly, Ridge and Eric give Carter an ultimatum. A coup may have taken away Forrester Creations from the Forresters but they are not sitting back down and letting it slip away forever? Steffy already has a plan in action to take back the company. Meanwhile, when Ridge and Eric give Carter an ultimatum, what exactly will happen? How will he respond to the same?

When the father and son duo visit Forrester, how will their chat with Carter go? Will he tell them he is guilty about taking what was rightfully theirs? Will Ridge and Eric’s ultimatum work on Carter? Or will Hope and Brooke find a way to bring him back into their web of deceit? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS for more details about the characters and storylines.

