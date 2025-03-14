The previous episode of General Hospital saw Lucky and Liz’s plans being thwarted while Anna seeked Brennan’s assistance. Carly questioned her feelings while Lucas had an intriguing encounter. Lastly, Portia covered her tracks. The drama in Port Charles will continue in the upcoming episodes.

As romance blooms in the air, connections resurge, and secrets almost come to light, there is plenty for the audience to be excited about. Here’s what the viewers can expect from the March 14, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama.

General Hospital Spoilers: March 14, 2025, Spoilers

The final episode of this week features Trina in for a big surprise on her birthday. Her romance with Kai has been slowly and steadily increasing in intensity. Is he the one who will give her a massive surprise on her special day? After their date nights and kisses, things between them have been rosy. Will they finally decide to make things official on Trina’s birthday?

Meanwhile, Kristina wants answers. Will she be able to find them? On the other hand, Sonny makes a confession. He might have kept it a secret but he has been suffering from heart issues. Sonny has only shared the truth with a couple of people including Natalia, Jason and Dr. Gannon who found him on the floor dealing with pains. Now he has a confession to make.

What is he sharing this time around and who will he share it with? Will he finally tell his children about the health crisis or is he about to reveal the same to somebody else? How long will he be able to keep this a secret? How will Dante and Kristina react to their father harboring this truth? Will they reprimand him for keeping them in the dark about this serious issue?

On the other hand, Dante opens up to Chase. What will he confide in and will he receive some advice in return? When Lois gets reassurance, who is the one offering it? Up next, Portia talks with Ava. She has been struggling with being blackmailed by Drew but can Ava help her? Stella has some advice for Curtis. Will he listen to her or do what his heart tells him to?

Meanwhile, Lulu has a surprise. Is it somehow related to Brook Lynn and Dante’s past? When Carly and Brennan flirt, will they shed their inhibitions and let loose? Lastly, Gio and Emma continue to bond. What will stem up from their blossoming bond and friendship? Stay tuned to General Hospital.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Bridgerton Season 4: Yerin Ha Shares Filming Update, Benedict’s Love Story With Sophie Baek Unfolds: Here’s When To Expect The Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News