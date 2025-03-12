The drama on General Hospital is always churning. One of the explosive storylines right now is Brook Lynn and her teenage pregnancy years ago after her fling with Dante. To add to it, the child was given up for adoption but has been revealed to be Gio. Recently, Lulu found out about the same.

She doesn’t know all the details but what she does know has ignited her rivalry with Brook Lynn. To add to it, Dante doesn’t know any of this and while Brook lynn’s husband Chase knows that she once had a child, he doesn’t know it was with Dante. Amanda Setton, who plays Brook Lynn, recently shed some light on the complicated aspects of this big storyline.

General Hospital: Amanda Setton On Brook Lynn’s Rivalry With Lulu

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, Amanda opened up about Brook Lynn and Lulu’s enmity. “She is a formidable opponent for Brook Lynn, and it’s been fun for me to see that sass back in Brook Lynn, which we haven’t seen in quite some time,” the actress divulged. She added that recently, Brook Lynn has “been in her love bubble” and “focused on family.”

To add to it, her growing career at Deception has also taken up a lot of her time. This is why “it’s been really fun” for her” to see this childish, sassy, resentful part of her come back up.” When Lulu confronted her about the truth, Brook Lynn “was afraid, frightened, defensive, angry, sad” which was really interesting for Amanda to play as the shades of the story unveiled.

“It wasn’t just anger that she knew, it was also this intense fear of it blowing up her whole life, and her whole house of cards just plummeting without her having control over it, especially knowing how much Lulu despises Brook Lynn,” the soap star explained. She then spoke about romance with Chase.

General Hospital: Amanda Setton On Romance With Chase

Amanda expressed, “Josh and I are over the moon to have some juicy, layered stuff to play, and I think that we’re both so invested in Chase and Brook Lynn’s love story that we hope that they’ll be able to work through this.” She thinks it would be interesting to see whether they make it through these obstacles and life changing secrets as Brook Lynn’s past opens up.

“Time will tell. We’ll see just how strong their love is, or isn’t,” she mused and then added that for Brook Lynn revealing the truth to Dante isn’t even a possibility. She is more worried about the fact that her mother Lois kept the details of her pregnancy from her all this while. And that Chase still doesn’t know about her past with Dante while somebody like Lulu already does.

