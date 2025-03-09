Breaking Bad has long reigned as the gold standard of darkly comedic crime dramas for years, but there’s a “hidden gem” that some fans believe gives Vince Gilligan’s masterpiece a run for its money. After over a decade, the Australian series Mr Inbetween has quietly earned critical and audience acclaim. It is praised for its sharp writing, tight direction, and standout performances.

Mr Inbetween: A Perfect Blend Of Crime, Humor & Heart

Described as a gripping mix of action, tension, heart, and humor, Mr Inbetween has drawn inevitable comparisons to Breaking Bad. For those who loved the American classic, this lesser-known Aussie counterpart is a must-watch, with all three seasons available for streaming on Disney Plus.

The show, which premiered in 2018, follows Ray Shoesmith, a hitman entrenched in Sydney’s criminal underworld. But his job isn’t his only challenge. He has to balance murder, debt collection, and drug trafficking with fatherhood, relationships, and caring for his terminally ill brother, adding layers of complexity to his character.

Despite its grim themes, the series never loses its sharp comedic edge, largely thanks to Scott Ryan, who not only stars as Ray but also created the show based on his 2005 film The Magician. His deadpan delivery and unflinching moral code make Ray an unforgettable lead.

Critical Acclaim & Rave Reviews

Critics have praised Mr Inbetween, which has a stellar 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show’s direction, helmed entirely by Nash Edgerton (brother of Hollywood star Joel Edgerton), has also been lauded for its seamless tonal shifts between ironic humor and gruesome violence.

Audiences have been just as enthusiastic. Fans on Rotten Tomatoes have praised its flawless mix of comedy, tragedy, and raw intensity. Shaun R raved about its effortless blending of humor and brutality, while Tim K called it “easily the best Aussie show ever made and among the best series of all time.”

Some viewers have even gone as far as to place it above Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, calling it “perfect with zero fat and zero filler.”

Social media is buzzing with recommendations as well. One X user wrote, “I just finished the series Mr Inbetween, wow what an incredible, brief show. somewhere between Sopranos and Breaking Bad in tone but funnier and with much more of a lowkey, slice of life vibe – yet the stakes and danger seem all the more real because of this. I loved it.”

Another said, “Just finished Mr. Inbetween @IceAgeAokiji. Great series, as an Australian I can’t say we make many great TV series but of the few I’ve seen this is definitely one of the best.” A third penned, “Mr Inbetween is without a doubt one of the best TV series to ever come out of Australia. Easily one of the most bingeable shows ever made as well.”

