Most of us remember Walter White, also known as Heisenberg, portrayed by Bryan Cranston, the protagonist of the hit series Breaking Bad, which aired on AMC from 2008 to 2013 and is now available on Netflix.

The White family home and unforgettable moments like the iconic pizza-on-the-roof scene hold a special place in fans’ memories. However, it has become a nightmare for the real owners of the house, who rented it out for filming.

For Breaking Bad fans, the house’s location in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has become a tourist destination and a shrine. Some even attempt to recreate iconic moments from the show, like throwing pizzas on the garage roof or sending packages to the house.

According to KOB 4, the Quintana family has decided to sell their home after over 50 years of ownership, primarily due to the disruptive actions of Breaking Bad fans. The house, which has been in the family since 1973, is now on the market for USD 4 million. Joanne Quintana, a family member, shared, “This was our family home for almost 52 years. So we’re going to walk away with just our memories.”

The family, exhausted by the constant fan interference, no longer wants to fight it. “Fans can do what they want with the place. If they want a BnB, a museum, or access to it, go for it.” she said. The family even had to call the cops once after a fan sent a package that was mistaken for a bomb.

