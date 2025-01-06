Heidi Klum is making a grand return to Project Runway, and the fashion world couldn’t be more excited.

After taking a break from the show in 2018, following 16 iconic seasons, the supermodel and TV host is gearing up to rejoin the hit competition series for its 21st season.

While the specifics of her role remain under wraps, her comeback promises to bring the spark back to the runway.

Heidi Klum to return as Project Runway host after eight years pic.twitter.com/o6H5diQcj9 — Victoria’s Secret Actu (@vsactu) January 4, 2025

Heidi Klum Left Project Runway to Work on an Amazon Series

Klum, who first captivated audiences in 2004 with her razor-sharp wit and glamorous presence, left the show alongside longtime collaborator Tim Gunn to work on ‘Making The Cut’ for Amazon.

But even as new hosts and mentors, like Karlie Kloss and Christian Siriano, took the reins, Klum’s legacy was hard to forget. Her signature phrase, “auf wiedersehen,” and her sharp eye for fashion have left a lasting impact on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

At the time of her exit, Klum said in a statement, “After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create. I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart.”

She added, “I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers.”

“I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we’re excited for everyone to see what we’re designing next!” the ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge ended.

Project Runway’s New Season Will Be of 10 Episodes

Though she’s been busy with other projects, Klum has always expressed admiration for the direction Project Runway was headed, praising the show’s fresh talent and evolution.

With season 21 right around the corner, which will be packed with 10 episodes, fans are left wondering what kind of drama and creativity will unfold this time—especially with Heidi back on the scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

The show, which debuted on Bravo in 2004, quickly became a cultural phenomenon, introducing Tim Gunn’s legendary “Make it work” catchphrase and drawing in viewers with its high-stakes challenges.

After a move to Lifetime and a return to Bravo in 2017, Project Runway continues to capture the attention of fashion lovers everywhere. Now, with Klum back in action, it’s time for a new chapter in the runway saga.

