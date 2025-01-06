Ariana Grande stole the spotlight at the Palm Springs Film Festival as she accepted the Rising Star Award for her acclaimed role as Glinda the Good in Wicked: Part One. Dressed in an elegant satin white gown, the 31-year-old actress and pop icon captivated the audience with her playful reflection on her career journey and her roots in entertainment.

Ariana Grande Credited Two Crucial Friends For Keeping Her Facial Glow

In her speech, Ariana embraced the irony of receiving a “rising star” honor at this stage in her life, playfully crediting some cosmetic enhancements for keeping her youthful glow. “You don’t know how much it means to me,” she quipped.

“I’ve been performing since I was a child, so I never thought at the age of 31 I would be hearing the words ‘rising star’ again, so I wanted to start by thanking my two friends: Botox and Juvederm.” She added, “I thought I’d be hearing ‘slightly withering star’ or ‘drooping star’ by now, so thank you.”

Ariana Grande Also Remembered Her Childhood Days

The singer reminisced about entertaining her family in Boca Raton as a child, where her passion for performance was born. She expressed how her role as Glinda: the Good Witch felt like a full-circle moment in her artistic journey.

“Being able to play Glinda the Good Witch was not only the honour of my life but it felt like a homecoming,” she said, per People Magazine. “For those of you who don’t know, I started out in stand-up comedy. My first professional gig was in our living room in Boca Raton, Fla., [to entertain] my grandparents. I was 4 years old and my mom gave me $5.”

“I learned early on that laughter was one of our greatest escapes and I remember the infectious impact that it had, not only on the people in my life, but how it fed me in return,” Grande continued. “And the past 10 years when I was really focused on music I really missed that feeling. So it really does feel like the beginning of a new chapter.”

Ariana Grande didn’t miss the chance to highlight the collaborative spirit of Wicked, praising director Jon M. Chu for his visionary leadership and co-star Cynthia Erivo for her inspiring partnership. She also shared her admiration for Jennifer Coolidge, who presented the award, calling her a “comedic genius whose brilliance has inspired my entire life.”

The $145 million adaptation of Wicked, split into two feature-length films, has garnered Ariana critical acclaim and multiple award nominations, including nods from the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

