In November 2024, Wicked released in theatres and received a blockbuster response. From worldwide box office collection records to positive reviews, the fantasy musical raked in everything possible for itself. To add to it, the promo tour featuring the stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey also grabbed several eyeballs and became a source of discussion.

Be it Ariana and Cynthia getting emotional talking about the experience and their bond together to the former admitting to manifesting the role of Glinda, the Internet dived into it all. Cynthia recently revealed that she is a longtime fan of The Real Housewives and Nene Leakes. Here’s what she shared.

Cynthia Erivo Shares Her Favorite ‘Rowdy’ Real Housewives Edition

During a conversation with W Magazine for their Best Performances Issue, Cynthia divulged that she loves the franchise but The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Potomac in particular. “It’s fantastic. They’re very honest, which I like,” she said and added, “Also, there’s no fighting or fisticuffs, but they will read each other crazily. Atlanta definitely gets a little rowdy, though.”

On being asked if she was a Nene Leakes fan, she accepted it and stated, ‘I love her. Where is she? Bring her back, please. She’s great.” For those unversed, The Real Housewives is a reality television franchise with city based editions. Some of the others include New York, Orange County, Salt Lake City and New Jersey. There are also many international adaptations.

Cynthia Erivo On Pet Peeves, Secret Talents & Movies

Erivo also spoke about her pet peeve but stated that is more of a visceral dislike instead. “I don’t like onion and garlic in food at all. I just don’t know why we want that many scents when we eat,” she added that there are so many other ways to flavor food that are like garlic and onion “but without the added pungent scent.” She also revealed which movie makes her cry.

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. I’m a fashion baby, and the combination of a person who dreams of something and then lives out that dream,” the actor explained the reason behind her choice. In the film, the initial dress that Mrs. Harris longs for is not the dress she keeps. Cynthia feels the movie “proves that the universe will do its thing if you do good for others.”

The award-winning star also spoke about a secret talent of hers which is not a secret anymore. “I can whistle in tune, as in I can whistle like I sing,” she replied. Cynthia found out that she could whistle when she was about ten years old and she never stopped. “Sort of absentmindedly, I’ll whistle instead of singing,” the actor who portrays Elphaba in Wicked mused.

She concluded that if her throat really gets tired at an audition, she whistles instead of singing. “I was 5 years old when I knew I could make some sort of sound that made people happy,” she also mentioned during the chat.

