The theatres are beaming with some amazing movies, including Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked. It had a stronghold at the box office, but now the musical fantasy has experienced a huge drop in the United States. It is set to enter the All-Time Top 30 at the US box office. Scroll below for the deets.

The film has been going head-to-head with Moana 2, but it is now ending up below the Disney sequel. Ariana’s movie has reached the 7th weekend and has collected winning numbers on its seventh Friday as well. A sequel of the film is already scheduled for release this year. The positive reviews and the box office success led the film to earn four nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. It was named one of the best films of 2024 by the American Film Institute and won Best Film at the National Board of Review.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer musical fantasy lost more than 110 theatres on Friday, as per Luiz Fernando’s report. The report added that Wicked collected a strong $3.3 million on the seventh Friday, and experienced the biggest drop of -51.5% from last Friday. It has not only been beaten by Moana 2 but also below the gothic horror flick Nosferatu in the dailies. The harsh dip is probably also because of the film’s digital release on December 31, 2024.

The musical fantasy has hit a $443.9 million cume in the United States and will enter the All-Time Top 30 at the domestic box office. The film is less than $8 million away from the $450 million mark. It will achieve the mark after this weekend as it is eyeing $11 million to $13 million in its seventh three-day weekend in the United States.

Wicked has also crossed the $210.89 million mark at the international box office. Allied to the domestic cume, the film’s global cume stands at $654.77 million. It is the sixth highest-grossing film of the year, only behind Dune 2‘s $714.44 million global haul.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s musical fantasy was released on November 22 and is also available on digital platforms.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

