Baby John was expected to revamp Varun Dhawan’s career, but unfortunately, it has done more damage than good for him. Performance-wise, the actor gave his all, but when it came to box office returns, the film turned out to be a disaster. In fact, it has emerged as the biggest flop in Varun’s career, surpassing even Kalank, which was touted to be a massive flop. Keep reading for a detailed report!

On Christmas, Varun’s latest action thriller opened to fair numbers, and despite a share of merits, it failed to attract footfalls to theatres. The biggest reason behind the film’s failure is its tag of being a remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri. It faced an outright rejection from the audience, and even the Pushpa 2 storm dented its run.

As per estimated numbers, Baby John earned just 36.95 crore net at the Indian box office in the first 10 days. This is a disastrous result for a film whose budget is reported to be around 160 crores. If we calculate, it has recovered only 23.09% of its budget so far. The film has slowed down already and might wrap up its run at around 45 crores. In that case, it will recover only 28.12% of its total budget, and the film will face a deficit of 71.88%.

With a box office deficit of over 70%, Baby John becomes Varun Dhawan’s biggest flop, as its performance is much worse than Kalank’s.

For the unversed, Kalank was reportedly made with a budget of around 140 crores. Against this cost, it earned 81 crore net at the Indian box office. So, it recovered 57.85% of the total budget and suffered a deficit of 42.15%. So, by comparing box office deficits, Baby John has emerged as the worse outcome than Kalank.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

