Timothee Chalamet is one of the promising actors in the present generation. He has been forming his career beautifully and is considered the next A-list star in the industry. Chalamet delivered the first big blockbuster of this year, Dune 2, and now he is back in the theatres with the Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown. The film has been generating positive word of mouth, and amid its winning debut, let’s check out the last five movies of the young and rising star at the worldwide box office.

Timothee Chalamet has appeared in twelve movies as a leading actor, with a $744.56 million worldwide aggregate box office. He started out with the drama series Homeland and debuted with the film Men, Women & Children. He gained attention with Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Chalamet also appeared in Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Timothee Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown collected a strong $23.23 million during its 5-day opening. It collected $11.66 million over the three-day weekend, including $3.941 million on Friday, followed by $4.167 million on Saturday and $3.547 million on Sunday. The film premiered in Los Angeles earlier in December. It has received multiple nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Actor for Timothee, and Best Supporting Actor for Edward Norton.

Timothee Chalamet’s A Complete Unknown is expected to be a success at the box office, but before the official verdict is out, let’s check out the last five films of the Dune 2 star at the worldwide box office.

Bones and All (2022) – $15.23 million

The French Dispatch (2021) – $46.33 million

Dune: Part One (2021) – $407.67 million

Wonka (2023) – $634.40 million

Dune: Part Two (2024) – $714.44 million

Timothee Chalamet has the sports drama film Marty Supreme in the pipeline next. It reportedly also features Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler, the Creator, Odessa A’zion, Penn Jillette, Kevin O’Leary, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher. The film is scheduled to be released in 2025. Meanwhile, his A Complete Unknown was released on December 25 and is running successfully at the cinemas.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

(Credit- Box Office Mojo)

