This week, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 emerged at #1 in the domestic box office chart. It crossed the $100 million mark a few days back and is now already after the domestic totals of Venom: The Last Dance and A Quiet Place: Day One. The weekend actuals came slightly lower but not enough to budge it from the top spot. Scroll below for the deets.

Venom: The Last Dance, like Sonic 3, is the third installment in Tom Hardy’s Venom franchise and the fifth film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. The film featured Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Stephen Graham, Peggy Lu, and Alanna Ubach. Despite the mixed reviews, it became one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Venom 3 has collected $139.72 million at the US box office so far and $336.68 million overseas. It has collected $476.40 million worldwide.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 collected a franchise record of $37 million in its second three-day weekend. It experienced a drop of only 38.4% from last weekend when it opened in the theatres. It has hit a $136.6 million cume in the United States, and compared to the second film, this latest release is $18 million away from Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s $29.3 million across 4234 theatres. While Sonic 3 played across 3761 theatres.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is thus less than $4 million away from the domestic gross of Venom: The Last Dance and less than $3 million away from the domestic haul of A Quiet Place: Day One. The sci-fi horror flick collected $138.93 million at the US box office.

Meanwhile, Sonic 3 collected $74 million overseas and allied to the $136.6 million domestic cume, the film’s worldwide cume stands at $210.56 million. A fourth installment in the franchise is already in the making. It is expected to earn between $215 million and $245 million in the US.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 was released in the theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

