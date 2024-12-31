Nosferatu’s winning debut has set the stage for it. The actuals for the film’s opening weekend are here, and they are higher than reported. The film gained the #3 spot in the domestic box office chart, beating the likes of Wicked and Moana 2. It has presented Focus with the biggest opening ever, a remarkable feat in director Robert Eggers’ career. Scroll below for more.

The director is best known for his directorial debut, The Witch, and his 2019 movie The Lighthouse. This 2024 release has an ensemble cast comprising Bill Skarsgård as the titular character, Nicholas Hoult and Lily-Rose Depp as the married Hutter couple, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney, and Willem Dafoe in the supporting roles. It is distributed by Focus Features in the US and by Universal Pictures internationally.

Based on the latest data by Luiz Fernando, Nosferatu’s weekend actuals have come higher, making history for Focus Features. According to the report, the gothic horror collected a spectacular $21.7 million during the three-day weekend and $40.8 million during the five-day holiday opening across over just 2,911 theatres in the United States.

It has registered the biggest opening for Focus and the 2nd biggest Holiday corridor weekend of all time for an R-rated movie at the US box office. As per Collider, it has also helped director Robert Eggers pass the $100 million mark domestically. It is also his biggest hit at the US box office after just five days of its release. The film had a reported budget of $50 million and is very close to recovering that. The film is predicted to earn over $100 million in the US.

Nosferatu has collected $3.12 million overseas and adding the $40.8 million domestic cume, the film’s worldwide opening is a solid $43.93 million. The film has already surpassed Eggers’ 2019 movie The Lighthouse’s $18.12 million global haul. His last film, The Northman, collected $34.23 million in the US and $69.63 million worldwide. Lily-Rose Depp’s movie has beaten that with its 5-day holiday weekend collection.

Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard’s Nosferatu was released on December 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

