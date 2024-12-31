Gladiator II has been performing modestly at the box office but it has now helped Ridley Scott pass a major box office milestone worldwide. The film does not have strongholds like the rest of the other movies, including Wicked and Moana 2. Also, the film reportedly had a colossal budget ranging between $210 and $310 million. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Scott is known for his atmospheric and highly concentrated visual style and is among the highest-grossing directors. He has received several accolades and honors in his life, including being Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2003. He gained recognition with Alien, which developed into a franchise. Alien: Romulus is the latest entry in the Alien franchise started by Scott. The 2024 movie is the sequel to his Oscar-winning 2000 flick Gladiator. It won five Oscars, including Best Picture.

The period action flick might have left the top 5 in the domestic box office chart, but it has not given up. Gladiator II keeps churning in winning numbers worldwide and has thus recently crossed the global total of Bad Boys: Ride or Die to become the 11th highest-grossing film of the year. The sequel collected $163.05 million so far at the domestic box office and $272.10 million overseas.

Ridley Scott’s film collected $435.15 million so far at the global box office. Now, according to The Numbers, via Screen Rant, Gladiator II has helped the esteemed filmmaker go past a major box office milestone. Based on the report, all the films made by Ridley Scott have now reached a cumulative worldwide box office total of $5 billion. It also stated that he is among the only nine directors ever to achieve this feat, including Christopher Nolan, David Yates, Michael Bay, Peter Jackson, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, and Steven Spielberg.

Gladiator II also gave the director the biggest overseas debut in his career and is the highest-grossing film in Denzel Washington’s career. It competes against multiple releases, including Nosferatu, Mufasa: The Lion King, and A Complete Unknown. In addition, it is available online.

Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II was released in the theatres on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Box Office: Wicked Disrupts The Rhythm With Its $420M+ & Stops It From Being The Year Of Sequels – A Look At Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films Of 2024 In North America

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News