Arabia Kadali, an intense and emotionally charged Telugu survival drama series, will premiere on OTT soon! Created by Krish Jagarlamudi and Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, the series is produced under the banner of First Frame Entertainments Pvt Ltd by Y. Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi and directed by V. V. Surya Kumar.

When & Where To Watch Arabia Kadali?

The series will premiere on Prime Video on August 8, 2025. The platform confirmed the release date via a social media post with the caption, “Time and tide wait for none, neither does their fate (wave emoji) #ArabiaKadaliOnPrime, New Series, August 8.” Following its August 8 premiere, Arabia Kadali will be available for streaming in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

What Is Arabia Kadali About?

Arabia Kadali tells a heartwarming and emotionally charged story of a group of fishermen from rival villages who accidentally drift into international waters and find themselves imprisoned in a foreign land. The show follows two intertwined journeys: Badiri and his fellow fishermen’s harrowing ordeal through treacherous seas and captivity, and Ganga’s courageous rise as a woman who dares to challenge the system.

During this journey, the characters form unexpected friendships, forge new relationships, and confront formidable foes. The series presents a gripping tale of resilience, brotherhood born in times of adversity, and an unrelenting fight for freedom and justice against all odds. In a world divided by borders, the show is set to remind viewers how humanity is innate.

“Arabia Kadali is much more than just another series for us. It’s a deeply moving story of grit and determination,” said producer Y. Rajeev Reddy. “What sets it apart is the seamless blend of authentic storytelling, standout performances by Satyadev and Anandhi, and visually striking cinematography that captures both grand scale and emotional nuance.” The producer also said that he believes the show will strike a chord with audiences in India and around the world “with its emotional depth and deeply humane narrative.”

Who Stars In Arabia Kadali?

This binge-worthy survival drama stars Satyadev and Anandhi in lead roles alongside a stellar ensemble cast including Nassar, Raghu Babu, Dalip Tahil, Poonam Bajwa, Prabhavathi, Harsh Roshan, Pratyusha Sadhu, Kota Jayaram, Vamsi Krishna, Bharath Bhatia, Chandra Pratap Thakur, Danish Bhatt, Ravi Varma, Amith Tiwari, Nihar Pandya, and Alok Jain.

