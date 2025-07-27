After its theatrical run, Vijay Antony’s Maargan was released on Prime Video this week. If you missed the film in theatres and are wondering whether it’s worth watching on OTT, we’ve got you covered! We’ll break down the pros and cons here and leave you to decide whether it’s worth watching.

The film blends multiple genres, including mystery, investigative thriller, spiritual, and supernatural, creating a unique experience that runs for a little over two hours. On Prime Video, the movie is available in two separate listings. One features the original Tamil version, while the other combines the Telugu and Malayalam dubbed versions, allowing you to switch the language as needed.

Interestingly, the Tamil version, which is the original, is currently trending at the number two spot in India, while the dubbed version combining Telugu and Malayalam is holding the number five position.

Maargan: Plot

At its core, Maargan is a revenge thriller. The protagonist, a police officer and single father, loses his daughter to a drug gang that injects their female victims with a chemical compound that turns their skin black. While pursuing the culprits, the officer is attacked but survives. The assault leaves one side of his face and hand disfigured and blackened, with the hand also suffering from limited mobility.

Traumatized by the incident, he falls into a downward spiral of PTSD (Although PTSD is not shown explicitly in the film) and alcoholism, gradually losing interest in his work and contemplating leaving the police force. Just as he’s about to walk away, a new murder takes place in Chennai, eerily similar to his daughter’s case. Driven by a renewed sense of purpose, he begins investigating the case with the unofficial backing of the state police.

Maargan: The Negatives & Positives

The first drawback of the film is Vijay Antony’s performance, particularly in the emotional sequences. In the scene where he loses his daughter and sees her dead body for the first time, his emotional outburst and crying fail to feel convincing. Since this is one of the film’s core emotional moments and he couldn’t deliver effectively, the director wisely chose not to dwell on it, minimizing the screen time given to such scenes.

The second negative is the runtime, which feels a bit too long. Despite the extended duration, the social issue introduced only towards the end is not explored with the depth and nuance the subject demands. Additionally, the climax becomes somewhat predictable. The villain’s identity can be guessed from the moment the character appears, but the motivations remain surprising, which works in the film’s favor.

On the positive side, the film offers a unique take on superhuman abilities, blending mythology and the supernatural in an engaging way. Despite these negatives, the film manages to engage the audience for the most part. The background score perfectly fits the film’s tone, and the cinematography is well done. Therefore, you can watch the movie if you enjoy investigative thrillers. It is worth a one-time viewing on OTT.

