Maargan, starring Vijay Antony, is finally coming to OTT nearly a month after its theatrical release on June 27, 2025. Co-written and directed by Leo John Paul in his directorial debut, Leo is not a newcomer to the film industry, he has worked on more than 20 films as an editor. Maargan is a crime investigation thriller. While most critics gave the film mixed to negative reviews, its IMDb rating stands at 7.8 out of 10, and Google user reviews give it 4.7 out of 5 stars.

Maargan Plot

A serial killer is murdering women by injecting them with a substance that turns their bodies black. One of the victims is the daughter of the protagonist, who is a police officer. Later, when another victim is found with similarities to his daughter’s case, he unofficially takes over the investigation. However, the killer is elusive and intelligent.

Maargan OTT Release Date And Platform

The film will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting from July 25, 2025, according to 123 Telugu. Vijay Antony himself made this announcement during a press meet held for the promotion of his upcoming film Bhadrakali. Tentkotta also announced on social media that they will begin streaming the film on July 25. However, Indian viewers won’t be able to watch it on their platform. For viewers in India, it will be available exclusively on Prime Video.

🖤 When shadows speak, the devil listens…#Maargan – The Black Devil is ready to rise and reign!

💥 Streaming from July 25 only on @Tentkotta 🎬🔥 (Excluding India) ✨Subscribe Now ▶️ https://t.co/zz0ZAaNTUa

Go legal say No to Piracy @vijayantony @AJDhishan990… pic.twitter.com/sXqQF7BBoa — Tentkotta (@Tentkotta) July 22, 2025

Maargan Cast And Crew

Starring Vijay Antony, Samuthirakani, Archana, Ajay Dhishan, Brigida Saga, Deepshika, Gurupharan Karthikeyan, Prithika, Kanimozhi, Mahanadhi Shankar, Anthagaram Natarajan, and Vinodh Sagar. The film is directed by Leo John Paul, who collaborated with Vishnu to create the script. The lead actor Vijay has composed the music and produced the film along with his wife and daughter, Fathima Vijay Antony, and Meera Vijay Antony, while the film is edited by the director.

Maargan Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Kuberaa: Dhanush’s Gripping Crime Drama Climbs Amazon Prime Video’s Global Top 10 Chart

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News