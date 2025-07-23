This week, Netflix has the upper hand in terms of the number of new titles we are recommending. There are five in total, including two in Hindi and three in English, namely Mandala Murders and Happy Gilmore 2. In second place is Jio Hotstar with three new titles, one each in English, Hindi, and Malayalam. Prime Video has two new titles, one in Hindi and one in English. To know the titles of all these releases, along with details like release dates and trailers, scroll down and continue reading.

Netflix

Happy Gilmore 2 (English)

25 July 2025

Happy Gilmore 2, as the name suggests, is the sequel to the 1996 sports comedy classic. The film is set 29 years after the events of the first film. Happy is now retired, but he returns to the sport once again to pay for his daughter’s ballet tuition.

Hunting Wives (English)

21 July 2025

The Hunting Wives is an eight-episode thriller about the lives of a group of wives married to extremely wealthy men in Texas. A new member joins their exclusive circle, and their game nights involve affairs, secrecy, drugs, and even murder. The series is based on the novel of the same name by May Cobb.

Mandala Murders (Hindi)

25 July 2025

In Mandala Murders, two detectives are investigating a string of murders in a quiet village. But beneath the surface, the village hides a secret society and a mysterious machine that can grant wishes. How are all these connected?

The Sandman Season 2 Part 2 (English)

24 July 2025

Morpheus embarks on a new adventure as he is summoned for retribution by the ancient Furies for something that happened long ago. Now, he must face this challenge with or without the help of his siblings.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 Episode 6 (Hindi)

26 July 2025

Hosted by Kapil Sharma, this week’s guests are not from the film industry. Instead, the show will feature YouTube creators like Raj Shamani, Saurabh Dwivedi, Kamiya Jani, and Samdish Bhatia.

Prime Video

Rangeen (Hindi)

25 July 2025

After discovering that his wife is having an affair with a male escort, the protagonist makes the unexpected decision to enter the same profession. His choice sets off a chain of events that deeply affects everyone connected to them. The storyline shares similarities with the American drama series Satisfaction (2014–2015).

Tin Soldier (English)

23 July 2025

Tin Soldier is an action thriller starring Jamie Foxx, Scott Eastwood, and Robert De Niro. It follows a cult of war veterans, and the protagonist is sent in by the government as an undercover agent to help neutralize this domestic threat.

Zee5

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 (Punjabi)

25 July 2025

Saunkan Saunkne 2 follows the story of a man with two wives, who also happen to be sisters. The two women are constantly at odds with each other, but they are forced to unite when a common threat appears, an Italian woman brought home by their mother-in-law as a potential third wife.

Jio Hotstar

Ronth (Malayalam)

22 July 2025

Ronth is a buddy cop drama where viewers get to experience a different side of policing. It explores the routine aspects of night patrolling through the story of two cops, whose lives change over the course of a single night

Sarzameen (Hindi)

25 July 2025

In Sarzameen, Prithviraj plays the role of a military officer currently tasked with curbing terrorism in Kashmir. His son, played by Ibrahim Ali Khan, longed for love, affection, and appreciation from his father during childhood, but he never received it. As a result, he grew up to become the greatest threat Prithviraj has ever faced. Caught between the two of them is Ibrahim Ali Khan’s mother, a character portrayed by Kajol.

Washington Black (English)

23 July 2025

This period drama is set in two timelines. The series interweaves both of them. Both timelines focus on a Black slave who escapes servitude. One timeline showcases his childhood and escape, while the other follows him as an adult. It explores who he became and how he became that person, along with his globe-trotting adventures, scientific marvels, romance, and survival.

