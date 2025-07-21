Ronth, starring Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan as police officers, is arriving on OTT on July 22, 2025. It will be available on Jio Hotstar. Some of you might be wondering whether it’s worth investing two hours of your time in this film. In this piece, we aim to convince you to give this buddy cop drama a chance by giving you three solid reasons to watch it.

1. The First Positive of Ronth: The Performances

The first positive aspect of Ronth is the performance of the lead cast, Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan. Dileesh Pothan, in particular, delivers an exceptional performance. The audience can truly feel his emotional turmoil. He plays Yohannan, a police sub-inspector who is rough around the edges with his subordinates but a soft, loving, and devoted husband. There’s a lot going on in his mind. At times, his actions may be unethical, but he has his reasons. They may not be sound justifications, but they are his nonetheless.

Roshan Mathew also gives a strong performance as Dinanath, a newly recruited civil police officer tasked with driving the police beat vehicle. He has his own personal struggles, including a child with a high fever, financial difficulties, and a complicated dynamic with the character played by Dileesh Pothan. The performances of both actors breathe life into the film.

Both of them go through a lot of emotional turmoil in the film, but Roshan Mathew’s character arguably has more to deal with. His issues run deeper. He does not know how to navigate the power politics within the police force, and he is afraid for his own safety and the future of his child and family.

That said, his performance doesn’t quite match up to Dileesh Pothan’s. Dileesh’s character has comparatively fewer concerns; his only real worry is his wife, and to some extent, that is already taken care of. His character understands how to play the game.

2. The Second Positive Aspect of Ronth: The Plot

Ronth, as the name suggests, is about police night patrolling. It does an excellent job of portraying this aspect and showcases a side of policing we don’t usually see in films. The story mostly unfolds over the course of a single night, during which the two lead characters face a variety of challenges. Most of these incidents may initially seem unrelated, but there is a method to the madness. Each interaction helps us understand the characters better, their motivations and the reasons behind their actions. The film manages to keep us engaged throughout.

The plot is somewhat predictable and, while inspired by true events, it is heavily fictionalised to present low-ranking police officers in a positive light. The narrative is told entirely from the perspective of the police officers. Writer-director Shahi Kabir does offer something unique, especially since most civilians aren’t familiar with how night patrolling actually works.

3. Third and Final Positive: Cinematography and Visuals

For the most part, the film feels realistic. Cinematographer Manesh Madhavan has done a commendable job. Since most of the story takes place at night, it genuinely looks like it was shot at night, unlike many big-budget films where night scenes often feel artificial. That’s not a problem here.

The locations also feel authentic; it clearly wasn’t shot on a set. The detailing is impressive. For instance, the Bolero used by the police appears rusted, which reflects the condition of their vehicle. If the vehicle had looked pristine, it might have made Dileesh Pothan’s motivations seem less believable. Small touches like that are maintained consistently throughout the film.

