The Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan starrer Malayalam cop drama Ronth has opened to a strong start at the box office. The movie managed witness an impressive jump on its second day. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 2nd day.

Ronth Box Office Collection Day 2

The Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan starrer witnessed an opening of 67 lakhs. While the opening was not a very poor one, there was an expectation of a decent jump on the second day. And the film did not disappoint.

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its second day, Ronth earned 1.15 crores. This was a quite a good jump of around 71% from the opening day. The movie also managed to rake in above 1 crore when it came to the day-wise collection. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 1.82 crore. Including the taxes, the gross collection comes to 2.14 crores.

Day-Wise Box Office Breakdown Of Ronth (Day 2)

Day 1: 67 lakhs

Day 2: 1.15 crores

Total: 1.82 crores.

The film is now eyeing to at least mint 5 crores in the coming days. There is a strong need for a consistent upward graph in the collection for the same. It is also facing a tough competition from the Joemon Jyothir starrer Vyasana Sametham Bandhu Mithradhikal with whom it witnessed a clash at the box office.

About The Film

Talking about Ronth, it has been directed by Shahi Kabir. Apart from Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan, the movie also stars Lakhsmi Menon, Arun Cherukavil and Sudhi Koppa in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Anil Johnson.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

