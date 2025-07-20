Fans of Pawan Kalyan have been waiting for a long time to watch Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit. After multiple delays, the film was expected to release on July 24, 2025 in theatres. However, it has now run into a fresh issue, this time stemming from the past financial dealings of producer A.M. Rathnam.

Who Filed the Complaints Against Producer A.M. Rathnam?

There are two complainants. The first is Asian Enterprises, which is demanding INR 2.60 crore with interest. They claim to have paid this amount as a refundable advance for a film titled Oxygen. The second complaint comes from Mahalaxmi Films and involves two films, Muddula Koduku and Bangaram. Mahalaxmi Films is seeking to recover INR 90 lakhs from A.M. Rathnam.

What was the outcome of their complaints?

These complaints were filed with the Telangana State Film Chamber of Commerce, according to 123Telugu. As a result, the Chamber has requested the distributors of Hari Hara Veera Mallu to help the affected parties recover their funds before the film’s release in the Nizam region.

Ticket Price Hike for Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Recently, the Andhra Pradesh government approved a temporary hike in ticket prices for Hari Hara Veera Mallu, but only for the first 10 days after its release. At multiplexes, the ticket price can be increased up to INR 200. In single-screen theatres, the upper-class seats can be priced INR 150 above the regular rate, while lower-class seats can be INR 100 more than the usual rate.

Fans of Pawan Kalyan are not exempt from this hike. For the premiere show, the government has allowed a price increase of INR 600 (excluding GST), according to Cinema Express. This means that the ticket price for the premiere, scheduled for 9 PM on July 23 in Andhra Pradesh, can go up to INR 885.

Check out the trailer here:

