Drishyam is one of the biggest Indian franchises that originated from Mollywood and has been remade in different languages across India and beyond. Naturally, news about fresh installments of the film tends to spread like wildfire across the web. Rumours of Drishyam 3 have been circulating ever since the second installment came out. Now, director Jeethu Joseph has confirmed that he has completed the initial draft of the film, including the climax.

What exactly did Jeethu Joseph say?

This information was communicated to us during his appearance at an event held at Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha. A video of the event has been circulating on social media. In the video, he can be seen saying in Malayalam: “Yesterday night I wrote and closed the climax of Drishyam-Drishyam 3 first draft has been closed. Till now I was tensed about that because I was involved in the shooting of 2 films—Asif Ali’s Mirage and Valathu Vashathe Kallan. In the between time during these shootings, I got up at 3:30 in the morning to write. It was a struggle mentally and physically. I was really tired, but yesterday I got the relief. At night I wrote and completed it.”

When will the shooting begin?

Back in June, the production house Aashirvad Cinemas released a promotional video on social media platforms, announcing that the shooting will begin in October. The video featured producer Antony Perumbavoor, lead actor Mohanlal, and director Jeethu Joseph.

Where to watch the first 2 installments in Malayalam

The original 2013 Malayalam version of Drishyam is, as of now, available on Jiohotstar. The sequel, which was released directly on OTT, is currently available on Prime Video (with subscription) and MX Player for free with ads, but the free version supports only up to 720p.

