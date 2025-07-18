Till 2024, films directed by S. Shankar usually guaranteed a certain level of financial success. However, in 2024, his long-awaited film Indian 2 was released in theatres and turned out to be a major disaster in terms of box office performance, critical reception, and audience response. The film has now become a popular target for trolling. The Indian franchise is supposed to have another installment, Indian 3, which has partially completed production. The shooting of its remaining portions is currently stuck in limbo. According to Telugu One, Rajinikanth is now stepping in to try and rescue this Kamal Haasan starrer from production hell.

What is the exact issue with Indian 3

Director S. Shankar’s last two films, Indian 2 and Game Changer, have both flopped. Despite having A-list stars, massive budgets, and impressive pre-release hype and promotions, both films crashed and burned. The production house behind Indian 2 and Indian 3 is Lyca Productions, which is currently facing its own financial troubles.

Naturally, the production house seems to be insisting on lowering the budget for Indian 3. However, Shankar has been firm in his demand for a production budget of 6 to 8 crores to complete the remaining portions. If this were before 2024, when these two flops had not yet occurred, the production house might have agreed to the budget. But considering the performance of Indian 2, this demand is seen as excessive.

What is the role of Rajinikanth here

Rajinikanth is acting as a mediator in this ordeal. He has worked with both the director and the production house on 2.0, which was released back in 2018. Additionally, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are good friends. As a result of these relationships, Rajinikanth met with Shankar to convince him to proceed with a reduced budget. It is not yet known whether these discussions have been fruitful.

