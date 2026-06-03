After its premiere last month, the first reactions to Travis Knight’s fantasy action film, Masters of the Universe, were mostly positive. Some critics loved the 80s vibes, and some others appreciated the action sequences and lead performances. Most of the early reviews pointed to a fun-filled movie experience. The film starring Nicholas Galitzine in the lead role as He-Man is the second live-action adaptation of Mattel’s fantasy adventure franchise and is set to hit the big screen on June 5, 2026.

Ahead of its theatrical release, its critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes has been revealed. Let’s take a look at how Masters of the Universe has fared with critics and how it compares with the last five Marvel & DC films.

Masters of the Universe vs. Last 5 Marvel & DC Films—Rotten Tomatoes Score Comparison

At the time of writing, Masters of the Universe holds a solid critics’ score of 75% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 92 reviews so far. Is this score better or worse than the last five Marvel & DC films? Let’s find out.

Last 5 Marvel Films—Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Scores

The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025): 86% Thunderbolts* (2025): 88% Captain America: Brave New World (2025): 46% Deadpool & Wolverine (2024): 77% The Marvels: 63%

Last 5 DC Films—Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Scores

Superman (2025): 83% Joker: Folie à Deux (2024): 31% Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023): 33% Blue Beetle (2023): 78% The Flash (2023): 63%

What The Scores Indicate For Masters of the Universe

Compared to the last five Marvel films, Masters of the Universe’s 75% score currently stands higher than Captain America: Brave New World and The Marvels. And when compared to the last five DC films, its critics’ score is better than three titles: Joker: Folie à Deux, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and The Flash.

However, from the above RT scores for the last five Marvel and DC films, it can be observed that a higher critics’ score has not necessarily translated into equally impressive box-office numbers. For instance, Thunderbolts managed to gross $382.4 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, despite a stellar 88% score. So, it will be interesting to see whether Masters of the Universe will be able to translate its positive critical reception into an impressive box-office performance.

What Is Masters of the Universe All About?

The film is about how Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) returns to planet Eternia after fifteen years, but is devastated to find out that his home has been destroyed under the evil rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). He joins forces with Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba) to save his family, defeat the powerful enemy by becoming the most powerful man in the universe – He-Man.

Masters of the Universe Trailer

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