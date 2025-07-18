Pawan Kalyan is returning to the big screen this Thursday (July 24), and his fans are all pumped up. His much-talked-about Hari Hara Veera Mallu is finally ready to entertain the audience, and is expected to register a good start at the Indian box office. One expected it to be a record opener for the Power Star, but that is unlikely to happen. Still, box office enthusiasts look forward to its performance at ticket windows as it’s the actor’s most expensive film. Keep reading for a detailed report!

For those who don’t know, the upcoming Telugu period action drama has been in the making for a long time. The film’s shoot started in September 2020, and since then, it has faced several hurdles and postponements. It finally got ready for release this year, which is really shocking. Due to several delays, the hype of the film has been affected, but still, expectations are high due to Power Star’s presence.

Budget of Hari Hara Veera Mallu revealed!

Initial reports stated that Hari Hara Veera Mallu was made on a budget of 250 crores, but as per the latest report of Track Tollywood, the magnum opus was mounted on a budget of 300 crores. It’s Pawan Kalyan’s costliest movie by a considerable margin, and it carries a burden of securing the success tag at the Indian box office by earning a respectable collection.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu has a big target to chase

To secure a success tag, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will need to earn over 300 crore net at the Indian box office, which is very tough but not impossible with highly positive word-of-mouth. However, as far as the hit tag is concerned, the film won’t be able to get it.

To miss the hit verdict at the Indian box office

As per Koimoi’s parameters, Hari Hara Veera Mallu will secure a hit tag after making 100% returns in India. This is only possible when the magnum opus earns 600 crore net, which is impossible as Pawan Kalyan‘s market is highly restricted to two states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

For those who aren’t aware, Pawan’s highest-grossing film is Bheemla Nayak, which did a business of 113 crore net. So, to become a clean hit, his upcoming biggie will need to earn 430.97% or 431% higher collection.

