Pawan Kalyan is all over the headlines these days due to his sensational performance in politics. Today marked a historic occasion in Pawan’s and his fans’ lives as the actor took charge as the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, along with departments like Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Environment, Forests, and Science and Technology. So, on this special occasion, we’ll be looking at the box office run of his highest-grossing film, Bheemla Nayak.

The Tollywood superstar and the founder of the Jana Sena political party, Pawan, is popularly known as Power Star by his fans and admirers. In the Telugu region, the actor enjoys immense fan following, and he has proved his stardom through his box office hits. However, unlike Prabhas and other Tollywood stars, his reach is limited when it comes to the global box office.

Talking about Pawan Kalyan‘s highest-grossing film, Bheemla Nayak, was released in 2022. It was an official Telugu remake of the 2020 Malayalam release Ayyappanum Koshiyum. It was directed by Saagar K. Chandra and featured Rana Daggubati alongside Pawan. Upon its release, the action thriller opened to mixed reviews from critics.

At the Indian box office, Bheemla Nayak took a sensational start by earning over 35 crores net. However, after the opening weekend, the film went down miserably and wrapped up its lifetime run by earning 113 crores (133.34 crores gross). In overseas, it raked in 29 crores, thus taking the worldwide total to 162.34 crores gross after combining Indian and overseas gross. It’s the highest global sum in Pawan Kalyan’s career.

The theatrical outcome of Bheemla Nayak was said to be above average.

Talking about the more exciting information, it was reportedly learned that the Power Star had charged a whopping 50 crores for the film, while the total budget of the film was said to be 90 crores. If calculated, the actor took away a staggering 55.55% of the total budget as his salary.

