With a distinguished career in the film industry, Kalyan has left a lasting mark both on and off the screen. He produces films through Anjana Productions and Pawan Kalyan Creative Works.

A black belt in Karate, Kalyan incorporates his martial arts training into his film performances. He also founded the charity organization Common Man Protection Force, reflecting his commitment to philanthropy.

Despite his political and charitable engagements, Pawan Kalyan’s primary identity remains that of a film star. As a testament to his impressive career, we present a list of his top 10 films.

Bheemla Nayak (2022)

Director: Saagar K. Chandra

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani

Available on: Disney+ Hotstar

IMDb rating: 6.3

Bheemla Nayak, an adaptation of the Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, tells the story of Daniel Shekhar and Bheemla Nayak. Trouble brews when Shekhar crosses into Andhra Pradesh from Telangana one night with too much alcohol, resulting in a clash with the police. Recognizing his influential background, the officers try to smooth things over. However, Shekhar secretly films Nayak, a key officer, supplying him with alcohol, causing Nayak to get suspended when the video goes viral. This sets off a chain of events where these two people desperately try to get their revenge.

Vakeel Saab (2021)

Jai Powerstar c u at the theaters today…#vakeelsaab pic.twitter.com/EqBuoun7QX — Naga Vamsi (@vamsi84) April 8, 2021

Director: Venu Sriram

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Shruti Haasan

Available on: Prime Video

IMDb rating: 6.9

Vakeel Saab is a Telugu adaptation of the 2016 Hindi film Pink. The narrative centers around Pallavi, Zareena, and Divya, three independent working women residing in Hyderabad. Their lives take a dramatic turn one night when their car breaks down and they accept a ride from Pallavi’s friend, Viswa. An altercation ensues, leaving Vamsi, one of Viswa’s acquaintances, hospitalized with a head injury. This incident sparks a cascade of threats and accusations against the women, driven by Vamsi. In their desperate quest for justice, the women turn to Satyadev, a former lawyer who has succumbed to alcoholism following a personal tragedy.

Suswagatham (1997)

Director: Srinivasa Rao Bhimaneni

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Devayani, Raghuvaran, Prakash Raj, Ganesh Babu, Karan

Available on: Jio Cinema

IMDb rating: 7.1

Suswagatham (1997) is a remake of the Tamil movie Love Today (1997). The plot revolves around Ganesh, who has been following Sandhya for four years, despite her repeated rejections, and is eventually arrested for harassment by Sandhya’s father, a police officer. His father, Dr. Chandrashekhar, bails him out and urges him to get his life together. When Dr. Chandrashekhar approaches Sandhya’s father with a marriage proposal, he faces insults and rejection. Amidst this turmoil, personal tragedies strike, further upending Ganesh’s life.

Gabbar Singh (2012)

Director: Harish Shankar

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Shruti Haasan, Abhimanyu Singh, Kota Srinivasa Rao

Available on: Prime Video

IMDb rating: 7.1

Gabbar Singh, an action comedy film inspired by the 2010 blockbuster Dabangg, became a major hit. It follows a fearless police officer on a mission to dismantle a powerful gangster-turned-politician while grappling with deep-seated hatred towards his stepfather and stepbrother. The film’s success led to a sequel, Sardaar Gabbar Singh (2016).

Gopala Gopala (2015)

Director: Kishore Kumar Pardasani

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Pawan Kalyan, Shriya Saran, Mithun Chakraborty

Available on: YouTube

IMDb rating: 7.2

This is a remake of the 2012 Hindi classic OMG – Oh My God. This satirical comedy-drama unfolds the tale of Gopala Rao, an ardent atheist portrayed by Venkatesh, who audaciously takes God to court following the destruction of his shop by an earthquake. As religious factions rise against him in fervent opposition, divine intervention arrives in the charismatic form of Lord Vishnu’s avatar, Krishna, embodied by Kalyan, who steps in as Rao’s enigmatic and celestial mentor.

Badri (2000)

Director: Puri Jagannadh

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Ameesha Patel, Renu Desai, Prakash Raj, Kota Srinivasa Rao

Available on: Aha

IMDb rating: 7.3

In Badri, the main character is Badri, an ad agency director. He encounters a challenge from his fiancée Vennela, who asserts that no other woman could love him more than she does. In an attempt to prove her wrong, Badri sets his sights on Sarayu, a lovely girl recommended by Vennela. However, their budding relationship faces obstacles as Sarayu’s protective brother Nanda opposes it, knowing about Badri’s commitment to Vennela.

Jalsa (2008)

Director: Trivikram Srinivas

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Ileana D’Cruz, Parvati Melton, Kamalinee Mukherjee, Mukesh Rishi, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, Sunil

Available on: Aha & Sun NXT

IMDb rating: 7.4

Jalsa, the highest-grossing Telugu film of its release year, enjoys cult status. The film was re-released in 2022. The plot follows Sanjay Sahu, a gym instructor with a complicated past as a former Naxalite, who finds himself entangled in a web of romance and revenge. His love for Indu faces a formidable obstacle in the form of her father, a police officer who once knew Sanjay and vehemently disapproves of the relationship, ultimately compelling Indu to marry another man. Concurrently, Sanjay rescues Bhagi and her friend Jo from an assault by goons, sparking romantic interest from both women. The situation intensifies as Damodar Reddy, a powerful land-grabber, seeks vengeance against Sanjay for killing his son.

Thammudu (1999)

Director: P.A. Arun Prasad

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Preeti Jhangiani, Aditi Govitrikar, Achyuth, Bhupinder Singh

Available on: Netflix

IMDb rating: 7.9

Thammudu had taken the box office by storm. The film centers around Subhash, the youngest son of a cafe owner, Viswanadh. Unlike his disciplined older brother Chakri, who is a college-level kickboxer, Subhash is portrayed as a carefree wastrel. Resentful of his father’s favoritism towards Chakri, Subhash’s days are spent with friends and girls, oblivious to the love of his neighbor, Jaanu. The turning point in Subhash’s life comes after a humiliating encounter with Lovely, a wealthy girl, and subsequent banishment by his father. With Jaanu’s support, Subhash begins a path to reformation.

Khushi (2001)

Director: S. J. Suryah

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Bhoomika Chawla, Sivaji, Rajan P. Dev

Available on: Netflix

IMDb rating: 8.1

Kushi (2001) is the Telugu remake of the Tamil film with the same title (2000). It achieved major commercial success, becoming the second highest-grossing Telugu film at the time of its release. The plot is straightforward: while helping their friends get together, two students start to develop feelings for each other.

Tholi Prema (1998)

Tholiprema, a timeless love story, which gave @PawanKalyan enormous following among youth, clocks 24 years since release 2day. A thread (1/31) at how Karunakaran met Pawan to narrate the story, some behind-the-scenes moments, Pawan’s generosity and more…#24yearsforTholiprema pic.twitter.com/e0ay8kKrMu — Nagaraj🌿 (@rajuvijai) July 24, 2022

Director: A. Karunakaran

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Kirti Reddy, Vasuki, Nagesh

Available on: Disney+ Hotstar (free with ads)

IMDb rating rating: 8.3

Tholi Prema (First Love) won six Nandi Awards from the Government of Andhra Pradesh and the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Telugu. It was dubbed in Tamil as Anandha Mazhai and reproduced in two languages: Kannada as Preethsu Thappenilla (2000) and Hindi as Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai (2001). The film follows Balu, a carefree young man who falls for Anu, a US returnee awaiting her acceptance to Harvard. After a series of encounters, including a rescue incident, they form a close bond, but Balu hesitates to confess his love before Anu leaves for Harvard.

