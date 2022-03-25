Telugu star Pawan Kalyan’s recent hit movie ‘Bheemla Nayak’ has started streaming on Aha and Disney+ Hotstar.

Advertisement

Congratulating the entire team of ‘Bheemla Nayak’, Allu Arjun shares a heartfelt message.

Advertisement

‘Pushpa‘ actor Allu Arjun, who is currently prepping up to start shooting for the blockbuster movie Pushpa’s sequel, had taken his Instagram to congratulate team ‘Bheemla Nayak’.

“I am late to the party, but wanted to convey my big congratulations to Pawan Kalyan Garu, Rana Daggubati, Trivikram Garu, director Sagar K Chandra, Thaman, Naga Vamsi, and the entire team of ‘Bheemla Nayak’ for such a huge blockbuster. Enjoy the highest quality movie on Aha!”, Allu Arjun’s note reads.

‘Bheemla Nayak’ will start streaming on OTT platform Aha (Allu Arjun’s father Allu Aravind owns Aha) from March 25. With ‘Bheemla Nayak’, Aha has announced 4K and Dolby 5.1 support for their connoisseur subscribers.

Rana Daggubati’s debut with Power Star Pawan Kalyan is another highlight of Sagar K Chandra’s directorial ‘Beemla Nayak’.

Starring Nithya Menon and Samyukta Menon as the female leads, the film transports the audience into a universe of ego war.

Trivikram Srinivas’ crip screenplay writing, Thaman’s thumping music, and the dynamics of the story are the reasons behind the movie’s theatrical success.

Must Read: RRR Box Office: Jr NTR & Ram Charan Led Biggie Enjoys A Monstrous Advance Booking Of 50 Crores+ Gross On Day 1!

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tollywood news, Kollywood news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube