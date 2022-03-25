RRR has finally witnessed its big release today and opened up to highly favourable reviews. The Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Ajay Devgn starrer is being called a ‘masterpiece’ by the masses. Many have even claimed that it is better than SS Rajamouli created Baahubali franchise. But did you know? Alia Bhatt was not the only Bollywood beauty who was approached for the film! Scroll below for details.

While RRR always had all the reasons to mark its ‘blockbuster’ status, adding big names from Bollywood only helped it further. The craze for ‘Singham’ Ajay Devgn isn’t unknown to anybody. On the other hand, even Alia Bhatt is fresh from the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi revived theatres amid the pandemic in a huge way.

As most know, RRR was announced back in 2018. It was then itself that rumours around roping in a leading Bollywood actress began doing the rounds. Now, if a report by Bollywood Life is to be believed, Parineeti Chopra was also considered for the role that Alia Bhatt finally grabbed.

Just not that, a role was even offered to British actress Daisy Edgar Jones. When she denied the film, reportedly the offer went to Shraddha Kapoor. The RRR makers were even re-working on the script to find the perfect character for the Saaho actress.

Unfortunately, Shraddha Kapoor had her schedule blocked with numerous movies in her kitty. The actress had to turn down the offer which ultimately turned gain for Olivia Morris.

Well, it seems only Alia Bhatt could make the most of SS Rajamouli starrer and the results of it are already visible all across. Fans were chanting RRR even while she was busy shooting for Brahmastra in Varanasi.

