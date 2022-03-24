Abhay Deol is undoubtedly one of the most talented actors in the film industry who left a deep impact through his films like Raanjhanaa and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The actor has also always been in the news for calling out misogyny, even if it were in his own previous films, making him a favourite amongst the feminists. A few years back, a news report suggested that the actor was slightly upset when his co-star Emraan Hashmi, in the film Shanghai, was given a solo song even though the original plan was to have Abhay in the item number as well.

For the unversed, Shanghai was a thriller-drama film that hit the theatres in June 2012. The movie was directed by Dibakar Banerjee and featured actors like Kalki Koechlin, Pitobhash Tripathy and Tillotama Shome, amongst others. The story of this entertainer revolved around the death of a social activist and a bunch of people who were on a quest to find out the truth behind his demise.

In the year 2011, Shanghai film was still in the making when a source close to NDTV told them that Abhay Deol was allegedly removed from the item number Bharat Mata Ki Jai, which went on to only feature Emraan Hashmi. “At any given time during the shooting in Baramati and Latur, there were at least 5,000 locals who had arrived to catch a glimpse of Emraan. Seeing this, Dibakar decided to shoot the song with Emraan.”, the source said.

However, when the same portal contacted director Dibakar Bannerjee for a comment, he was of the stance that Bharat Mata Ki Jai was always supposed to have just Emraan Hashmi and hence, there was no bad blood between the leads either.

“The decision to do the song with Emraan was not sudden. We decided to do the song after the rest of the film was shot because the rain in Baramati and Latur made it impossible to shoot a song.”, Dibakar Bannerjee said.

