From quite some time rumours around Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s relationship are doing the rounds which are also generating curiosity with each passing day. The Shershaah co-stars have neither denied or confirmed their relationship but often get snapped at each other’s residences. Right from attending events together to getting snapped at airports together, while leaving for a romantic getaway, rumours of their love affair make headlines every now and then.

While they continue to maintain radio silence, Kiara’s reaction, when teased with Sidharth’s name, at a recent chat-show has grabbed our attention.

It so happened when Kiara Advani along with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani appeared on digital chat-show Social Media Star With Janice. During the episode, the Shershaah actress looked embarrassed when Ashish asked her to say, “Sid, I love you.” Well, before you begin to think let us tell you that Ashish told her that his camera person, whose name is also Sidharth, is her fan. And he wants Kiara to say, “Sid, I Love you.”

Kiara Advani was left in shock when Ashish is heard saying, “I am sorry, Sid” and Ashish quickly adds, “Sid is my cameraman.” This is when Janic and Ashish join hand to tease and she says, “Do you lot of Sidharths?” The YouTuber adds, “Sidharth, my cameraman, is a big fan of Kiara Advani. So for him, just say, Sid, I love you.”

Watch the video at 22:44 to see Kiara’s reaction:

During the same show, she was also asked about her stunning Maldives picture and the person who clicks it. To clear the air, Kiara is heard saying, “As I reach the Maldives, I set up a tripod like a Bigg Boss ka ghar and to capture these candid pictures. I go to the Maldives to click such pictures.” Replying to which the host Janice says, “You are lying.” This is when Ashish and Janice ask her to hire a cameraperson named Sidharth so she doesn’t have to carry the tripod again.

On the work front, Kiara will next be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. That apart she also has Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar’s Govinda Naam Mera co-starring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the pipeline.

