Celebrity nutritionist Nicole Linhares Kedia recently shared her experience of working with Kiara Advani for War 2, and her praise speaks volumes. Preparing for her first-ever bikini shot on screen, Kiara was highly determined to be in best shape of her life. She matched physical prep with emotional weight of the moment. But for Kiara, quick fixes were never an option.

Nutrition Coach Nicole Linhares Kedia, who worked on Kiara’s transformation for the role, recalled her clarity and conviction, saying, “She wasn’t looking for a crash diet or a quick fix. She wanted something sustainable, holistic, and something that made her feel strong.” Since Kiara loves home-cooked meals, she didn’t have to revamp her earring style, but precision became key. The transformation focused on dialing in her macros, increasing protein intake, and maintaining a steady caloric deficit. Every detail mattered.

Nichole added, “Our goal was to tone and build lean muscle while reducing body fat, and that meant every ingredient had to be measured, even down to the oil used in cooking or a few shavings of Parmesan on her Buddha bowl. It wasn’t about removing foods she loved, but optimizing what she ate to align with the goal of getting her into her best shape.”

No Crash Diets, Just Consistency: Kiara’s Fitness Prep for War 2

Kiara Advani’s transformation for War 2 was built around her routine and lifestyle, including strength training, weights, cardio, and swimming. Her workouts and meal timing, even her caffeine intake, were carefully aligned with her training rhythm. Kiara’s day began early and ended by 8 PM to ensure proper rest and recovery amid a demanding shoot schedule.

Despite a strict regime, her meals remained enjoyable. She started off the day with her favorite protein pancakes, cooked with oats, walnut flour, protein powder, and maple syrup and topped with berries and homemade hazelnut butter. Every element from protein intake and fiber balance to resistance training and cardio was structured to achieve a sculpted yet functional physique.

Precision Nutrition & Purpose: How Kiara Ate Her Way To Strength Snd Confidence

Kiara Advani’s diet was prepared thoughtfully, including prepared meals that offered both comfort and performance-based nutrition. “Her mornings always started with her non-negotiable protein pancakes,” Nicole says. “That little ritual never changed.” The rest of the day included dishes like grilled chicken, chicken curries, asparagus, baby potatoes, avocado, edamame pesto hummus, and even sattu chaas for hydration and recovery.

The objective was clear: fat loss and muscle toning. “The goal wasn’t just weight loss, it was about looking sculpted, strong, and camera-ready,” Nicole emphasizes. “We placed heavy emphasis on high protein intake with adequate fibre… The combination helped her achieve a ripped, toned look while keeping her body fueled and functional during long working hours.”

Every detail was carefully mapped out when prepping for Kiara Advani’s much-anticipated bikini scene. “We didn’t do anything drastic or unhealthy, no extreme cutting or water depletion,” Nicole recalls. “I coordinated with the local chefs every night after dinner to plan the next day’s meals… We designed menus that aligned with her macros and the demands of the shoot.”

“This journey was more than just about a physical transformation, it was about trust, discipline, and shared ambition,” Nicole reflects. “Kiara was incredibly committed. She doesn’t believe in shortcuts, and she showed up for herself every single day.”

“Watching her walk onto that set—calm, confident, and completely owning the moment was unforgettable,” she adds. “She didn’t just prepare for a role. She lived it. And together, we created a memory for life.”

