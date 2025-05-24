Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2 is one of the highly anticipated Indian films right now. The hype is at its peak, and the film carries an immense potential to break records whenever it arrives at the box office. While it has enough time to hit theatres, the record-breaking spree has already started. As expected, the magnum opus is in great demand in Telugu states and has already received a historic deal. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Bollywood’s real pan-India film

The potential went sky-high when Jr NTR was announced as part of the War sequel. We all know NTR enjoys a crazy fan base in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), and is even impactful in Karnataka. So, his addition has already made the film a hot property in the south. Also, Hrithik enjoys a good following down south, especially in the Telugu market. Overall, it’s going to be a real pan-India film from Bollywood.

War 2 is in big demand in the Telugu distribution sector

Considering War 2‘s potential, big distribution companies are interested in acquiring distribution rights in Telugu states. As per Pinkvilla’s report, Mythri Movie Makers, Sri Venkateshwara Creations, Sithara Entertainment, and Asian Cinema are interested in distributing the film on a Non-Refundable Advance (NRA) basis. Offers are in the range of 90-110 crores.

War 2 creates history for a dubbed film in Telugu states!

Among all, Asian Cinemas has offered a mind-blowing deal worth 100 crores to YRF in exchange for distribution rights (Hindi and Telugu-dubbed versions) in Telugu states. Even Sithara Entertainment has offered 80 crores. However, nothing is finalized yet, and bids are going on.

With such big offers, War 2 has already created history in Telugu states by securing the highest sum ever for a dubbed film. Previously, KGF Chapter 2 held the record, and now, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s magnum opus has surpassed it with a big margin.

In addition to the Telugu states, the film is also in high demand among distributors in Karnataka. Big players like KVN Productions and Hombale Films are interested in distributing the film in the state.

Keep reading for more such entertainment updates!

Must Read: Hey Akshay Kumar & Paresh Rawal, Now That Hera Pheri 3 Has Turned Into Golmaal, Let Me Say This, “Mere Ko To Aisa Dhak Dhak Ho Rela Hai!” [Opinion]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News