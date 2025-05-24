Disha Patani enjoys the summers more than anyone and raises mercury levels with her sultry bikini look. The actress has posted several sizzling shots from her vacation. If you are planning a beach getaway, take tips from these latest looks. Scroll below for the deets.

The actress is a trendsetter when it comes to fashion. Her style screams bold and sultry. She carries it all with great confidence, accompanied by minimalistic accessories. The summer season is always a great time for a beach vacation in a foreign location. Disha is one of the most prominent faces in the entertainment world these days, and she has also been an inspiration for many. She is hardworking and focused.

Disha Patani’s Striking Beach Ensemble

The Kanguva actress is very active on her social media, having over 61.3 million followers on Instagram. She posted a carousel of pictures channeling her glam goddess self on the seashore with azure-colored water. She sported an olive green-colored ensemble featuring a bikini top with a triangle-style design and thin straps tied around the neck.

The bikini bottoms are high cut with a low-rise fit, and thin side straps accentuate her sensuous curves. They pop up beautifully against the blue ocean backdrop, and with the clear sky, they create a gorgeous contrast. Disha Patani exudes aura and confidence in her beach ensemble. If you are looking for that extra sultry vibe on your next beach vacation, then this look is perfect for you.

Hair, Makeup & Accessories

Disha Patani is the queen of minimalistic looks. It is her signature style, and she once again nailed it in this look. The Kalki 2898 AD wore a black mini sarong type of thing over her bikini with dramatically flared full sleeves. The actress skipped accessories for this sultry bikini look except for a solitaire ring in one hand.

For makeup, Disha had loads of sunscreen on, and her sun-kissed skin glowed in the sunlight. With minimal makeup, her natural features shined through. She has defined brows, subtly bronzed cheeks, and tinted lips topped with a bit of gloss to complete the beach look. Like always, the charming actress kept her lustrous black hair done casually, feeling the air in it. She confidently sports her envious physique, and we just can’t take our eyes off her.

Fans’ Reactions to Her Picture

One of the fans wrote, “Boldness overloaded.”

Followed by one fan saying, “Breathtakingly beautiful, lovely and pretty girl.”

Another said, “HOTNESS OVERLOAD.”

“Indian kylie jenner,” wrote one user.

And, “You’ve got the kind of energy that inspires, uplifts, and electrifies! Keep shining!”

Check out the pictures of Disha Patani Here!

