The 78th Cannes Film Festival has already commenced, and many prominent celebrities have arrived, among whom Kim Go-Eun and Han So-Hee are also present. Here’s how they looked. On May 13, 2025, the Cannes Film Festival 2025 kicked off, and among many popular names, Korean actresses Kim Go-Eun and Han So-Hee walked the red carpet while making every head turn toward them at the event with their beauty. This was So-Hee’s second time at the Cannes Film Festival. Since the news was announced, their fans had been waiting to see their look on the carpet.

Both actresses were invited to the prestigious event as brand ambassadors of huge brands. While Go-Eun dazzled everyone on May 14, 2025, the My Name actress appeared on May 18, 2025, looking absolutely stunning in a white outfit. Scroll ahead to find out what they wore to the event’s red carpet.

Kim Go-Eun Dazzles In A Shimmery Jumpsuit At Cannes 2025

Kim Go-Eun was seen wearing a gorgeous black shimmery jumpsuit that featured a button-down detailing, sheer sleeves with a long train-like situation, and shiny embellishments. To accessorize the look, she opted for simple diamond ear cuffs, a few rings, and a bracelet. She went with a subtle look for makeup, including a glowy base, some blush, defined brows, sleek eyeliner, loads of mascara, and a nude pink lip shade. The South Korean actress left her short hair as it is, which added extra glam to her whole fit.

Han So-Hee’s Double Slay: From Edgy Black To Angelic White

Han So-Hee arrived in France for the Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025. For the party, the Gyeongseong Creature actress chose to go with a dark black edgy mini dress that featured lace detailing and noodle-strap sleeves. She completed the look with a diamond set, including a necklace and matching earrings. For makeup, she opted for shimmery eyelids, sleek eyeliner, lots of blush and mascara, and a glossy pink-toned lip shade.

For the main red carpet event, Han So-Hee was seen wearing a beautiful sleeveless white gown. It featured a huge bow detailing on the outfit, giving her a snatched waistline. The ensemble made her look nothing less than a princess. However, she accentuated the look with a star-shaped statement neckpiece and a huge finger ring. The actress opted for a subtle makeover, including a glowy base, highlighted eye corners, sleek eyeliner, lots of blush, and a nude pink lip shade. So-Hee left her straightened hair open.

Both of their fans have been applauding their looks, and we are also loving them. Let us know your thoughts on Kim Go-Eun and Han So-Hee’s red carpet looks at the Cannes Film Festival. For those who don’t know, if you want to watch the event live streaming, watch it on the official YouTube channel of the Festival de Cannes or their website. For the Indian audience, it will also be available on Mubi and FilmyDoo (from 2:30 PM IST onwards). Live updates and BTS have been regularly shared on the official Instagram and X (previously known as Twitter) accounts.

