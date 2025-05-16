Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter are two of the most well-known names in today’s pop scene. Both have established stellar careers at a very young age, with no intention of slowing down anytime soon. These two musicians are not only producing music but also earning a substantial income from it, thanks to their sold-out shows and blockbuster singles. The question still stands: which of these two top performers is banking more cash in as of 2025?

Olivia Rodrigo’s Net Worth In 2025

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Olivia Rodrigo’s net worth is estimated at around $25 million in 2025. The Drivers License singer has seen a meteoric rise since her Disney Channel days on Bizaardvark and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. According to reports, the superstar made $10K to $20K per episode and roughly $240K in total from High School Musical.

She received international acclaim and three Grammys for her debut album, Sour (2021). Her second album, GUTS, released in 2023, cemented her status as a pop mainstay. She has undoubtedly gathered a massive fortune through record sales, streaming, and consecutive sold-out tours. The SOUR and GUTS world tours alone would have brought in millions of dollars. On top of that, Olivia landed some big-name brand deals and endorsements, all while keeping full creative control over her music.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Net Worth In 2025

Sabrina Carpenter’s net worth as of 2025 reportedly stands at $12 million, as retrieved via Celebrity Net Worth. The current pop sensation started her career as a Disney kid with the show Girl Meets World. In 2015, she launched her debut studio album Eyes Wide Open, which soon climbed up the Billboard 200. But her career skyrocketed when she dropped her banging songs like Espresso and chart-topping single “Please Please Please,” catapulting her into full pop star status.

Opening for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour gave her a global stage, and now her arena tour is raking in big bucks. Brand deals have been rolling in too — from Skims and Converse to Samsung and Scent Beauty. And let’s not forget, she dropped $4.4 million on a Beverly Hills pad, showing that she knows how to play with her money.

Who Is Richer, Olivia Rodrigo Or Sabrina Carpenter?

With a net worth of $25 million, more than double that of Sabrina Carpenter’s net worth, Olivia Rodrigo is clearly in the lead. Olivia had a strong start thanks to her early success, industry recognition, and acclaimed chart dominance. However, Sabrina’s accelerated rise over the past year indicates that she won’t be far behind for long. She’s quickly catching up thanks to her recent hits and extensive publicity. Nonetheless, both pop stars continue to exhibit promising growth, making their fans eagerly wait for their next albums.

