Kim Go-Eun and Byun Yo-Han’s past relationship surfaces after an alleged chat is leaked. Now, fans are divided and reacting mixedly to the whole fiasco. Read on.

On February 12, a post on the popular online forum for K-celebrity news circulated, stating Kim Go-Eun and Byun Yo-Han’s romance rumors after an alleged chat was leaked. The post featured an alleged screenshot of their conversation that fueled speculations about their reignited dating life. The chat showed a charged conversation between them, leading the fans to think about their past relationship.

Even though the authenticity of this leaked chat is unclear, the whole fiasco sparked mixed reactions from the fans. While Go-Eun is popularly known for her projects like Goblin, Exhuma, and others, Yo-Han is a well-known South Korean actor who worked in Mr. Sunshine, Uncle Samsik, and more. The conversation in question has been dated a decade from their college days.

As per the shared screenshot on the online forum, the two can be seen having a conversation that went like this –

Byun: I wasn’t being dependent. I hope you don’t judge without listening to my side of the story in person. I can tell you every single part of that story. That’s all there is to it.

Kim: Oppa. We can stop now. Stop trying so hard.

Byun: It’s because you think I’m trying too hard that I’m deciding to trust God’s intention with this in these last moments.

Kim: I’m sorry, but you’re always using God as an excuse. That’s how I feel.

Byun: Stop denying it and pray. I’m the person you loved…

Based on speculations, Kim Go-Eun and Byun Yo-Han met each other in 2013 during their college days at K-ARTS and allegedly dated for a while. Both of them have faced dating rumors for a long time. Their relationship was an open secret to every student back then. However, Go-Eun’s agency denied those reports, stating they were nothing but only close university acquaintances.

The chat has been resurfacing once again all over the media and internet, leaving fans baffled and curious about Kim Go-Eun’s love life. Some even claimed these chats existed for a long time. One of the K-netizens shared their shock and wrote, “Byun Yo-han released these by accident right?” Another one stated, “This is real??”

While another fan admitted that they knew about this, “Of course, we knew it.” One of them pointed out Kim Go-Eun’s other rumored lover and said, “I’m more shocked that she used to date Shin Ha-Kyun.”

Kim Go-Eun was recently seen in the movie Love in the Big City alongside Noh Sang-Hyun and received rave reviews for her acting skills. After this whole fiasco, till now, neither of their agencies has stepped up to clear the air and shut down the speculations. But what are your thoughts about the actress’ dating rumors with Byun Yo-Han? Did you know anything related to her love life?

