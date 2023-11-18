After enjoying a dream run with the highest viewership ratings of all time, My Dearest is set to close the curtains on November 18 with a 100-minute final episode, which is expected to be an ode to all the characters with many heartwarming moments. As the historical K-drama approach its end, fans are already experiencing drama blues, a saddening feeling that questions one’s sense of belongingness. If you are the type who would face a drama slump after watching a meticulously crafted piece of art such as My Dearest and have no idea how to move forward after its finale today, we are listing five more historical K-dramas that will save you trouble of finding your next pick. Scroll ahead.

Starring Namkoong Min, Ahn Eun-jin, Lee Hak-joo, Lee Da-in, Kim Yun-woo, and Lee Chung-ah, My Dearest was to be planned a 20-episode series, divided into 10 episodes for Part 1 and 10 episodes for Part 2. However, the makers recently added one more chapter after fans’ demand following its soaring popularity. Set during the Qing invasion of Joseon, My Dearest follows the lives of people who find hope and humility during the most challenging circumstances.

While historical dramas have recently gained popularity among US viewers, such shows have been an integral part of the Korean entertainment industry for decades now. Featuring captivating storylines set in South Korean periods such as the Choson dynasty and Joseon era, among others, there are many K-dramas that have perfectly portrayed the essence of ancient K-culture.

From Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth to Alchemy of Souls, we are sharing our top five historical K-drama picks to help you beat the drama blues after My Dearest.

1. Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth (2016)

The historical K-drama boasting an ensemble cast is a coming-of-age romance tale which follows a group of elite men who strive to save their throne during the Silla Kingdom era between 57 BC and AD 935. The drama maintained top viewership ratings during its run in 2016.

Star Cast: Park Seo-joon, Go A-ra, BTS’ V, and Park Hyung-sik, among others.

Where to Watch: Netflix, Zee5

2. Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo (2016)

Aligning somewhere between fantasy and time travel, this historical K-drama follows a body-swapping plot where a 21st century woman gets transported to the year 941, where she meets the prince of the Wang family. Featuring a love triangle where the modern woman finds herself juggling between a good guy and a bad boy, the drama gained unprecedented popularity overseas. Spoiler: It’s not for the fainthearted.

Star Cast: Lee Joong-gi, Lee Ji-eun, and Kang Ha-neul, among others.

Where to Watch: Netflix

3. Mr. Sunshine (2018)

Mr. Sunshine is one of the highest-rated K-dramas of all time; upon its final broadcast, it was the third highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history. The drama centers around a man born in slavery who changes the course of his life by becoming a marine officer after escaping to the United States in 1871. When he returns to Joseon for a mission, he faces new challenges while finding a balance between his romantic pursuit and fight for his birth country’s sovereignty.

Cast: Lee Byung-hun, Kim Tae-ri, Yoo Yeon-seok, Kim Min-jung, and Byun Yo-han, among others.

Where to watch: Netflix

4. Mr. Queen (2020)

Mr. Queen follows a young chef in the modern age who finds himself in the body of a queen in the Joseon period after a near-death experience. Despite courting its set of controversies, the historical drama is the tenth highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history.

Star Cast: Shin Hye-sun, Kim Jung-hyun, Bae Jong-ok, Kim Tae-woo, Seol In-ah, and Na In-woo, among others.

Where to watch: Netflix

5. Alchemy of Souls (2022)

The historical K-drama set in a fictional country called Daeho follows the love and growth of young mages whose fates trick them due to a forbidden magic spell called the ‘alchemy of souls’, which allows body swaps. The series has been divided into two parts.

Star cast: Lee Jae-wook, Jung So-min, Go Youn-jung, and Hwang Min-hyun, among others.

Where to watch: Netflix

