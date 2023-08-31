Park Seo-Joon rose to fame after featuring in the K-drama She Was Pretty, but started to earn more fame after doing Parasite and other K-dramas and popular movies. Apart from making his path in the acting industry, he also made himself a millionaire! Yes, that’s right. The actor is now one of the wealthiest actors in South Korea. So, today, let’s talk about his net worth. Scroll ahead to get the scoop.

Being a millionaire, Seo-Joon has never shown his ego. Rather, he has always been very humble. The actor was recently seen in the films Dream and Concrete Utopia and is gearing up for his Hollywood debut with an MCU project, The Marvels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The gorgeous-looking South Korean actor Park Seo-Joon knows how to live a lavish life and enjoys the little luxuries. Stay seated to know the actor’s net worth.

Park Seo-Joon’s net worth

Apparently, the Itaewon Class actor has an estimated net worth of $21 million. In 2015, Park Seo-Joon was reported to earn $25,000 per episode of K-drama She Was Pretty. From there, he made his own empire by featuring in the Midnight Runners (2017), which collected $13.6 million within the first five days of its release and in Parasite (2019), which grossed $264 million worldwide.

Park Seo-Joon’s assets

Park Seo-Joon has an inclination to live in luxurious properties. He has a building in Gangnam’s Sinsa-dong district that is worth $10 million. He recently bought another property in a luxury residence in the Cheongdam-dong district. It’s worth 5.8 billion South Korean won.

Park Seo-Joon’s earnings from social media platform

Dream star is one of the first South Korean actors who hit a million subscribers on YouTube and has been estimated to earn $60,000 annually from social media platforms.

Not only does he earn millions, but he also donates millions when needed. As per his talent agency, he donated $83,000 to the South Korean flood victims in August 2020. In February, he made a donation of the same amount to the city of Daegu to help them fight COVID-19.

Well, Park Seo-Joon is a man of many layers, indeed. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Oppenheimer Box Office: Christopher Nolan’s Magic Continues In China As The Film Clocks 5 Million+ Start, Rated At 9.5 On Maoyan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News