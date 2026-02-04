Horror films are meant to scare us, right? But what if a film does more than that? What if it pulls us into unfamiliar folklore, shamanism, cultural beliefs, and eerie supernatural entities? Today’s topic is one such film. It opens the gate to a different world, a different culture, and a whole new idea of the supernatural, yet everything feels strangely familiar. The film is the Korean horror Exhuma, released back in 2024. And fear not, it is dubbed and available in multiple languages. So let’s dive into why this flick deserves a spot on your watchlist.

What Is The Plot Of Exhuma?

Park Ji Yong is currently based in the US, but his family originally hails from Korea. He is a billionaire thanks to his lineage, yet wealth is not the only thing passed down through generations. None of the firstborns in his family escapes a mysterious illness. His father, his newborn baby, and Park Ji Yong himself are all victims of this curse.

Modern medicine fails to offer any solution, forcing the family to turn to shamanism for help. This is where Lee Hwa Rim and Yoon Bong Gil enter the picture. Soon, they discover that the source of the misfortune lies with Park Ji Yong’s grandfather. He is calling out from the grave.

The only way to break the curse is to exhume the body from its current burial site and either relocate it or cremate it. To carry out this dangerous task, they seek the help of geomancer and feng shui master Kim Sang Deok, along with his assistant and the mortician Yeong Geun.

However, nothing is as it seems. The corpse and the family are hiding dark secrets, and Kim Sang Deok is hesitant to get involved, sensing that the land itself is unfit for eternal rest. What secrets lie within the coffin, and why was someone so powerful and wealthy buried in such a cursed place?

Where To Stream Exhuma?

In the US and Canada, Exhuma is available to stream on AMC Plus and Shudder with a subscription, in its original Korean language. If you prefer to watch it in English, the dubbed version can be rented on Apple TV for $3.99 in the US and CA$3.99 in Canada.

In India, the film is available on Prime Video as part of a subscription. However, the English audio track is not available. The supported languages include Korean, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

For audiences in the UK, we could not find any platform currently streaming Exhuma.

Why You Should Watch Exhuma?

As mentioned earlier, Exhuma relies heavily on Korean folklore and historical context. This can be a double-edged sword for audiences unfamiliar with the culture. On one hand, it offers a fresh and deeply rooted take on a ghost story. On the other hand, some viewers may find it challenging to fully grasp the cultural references and historical nuances.

The cinematography creates a marvellous, immersive atmosphere, complemented by a haunting background score that pulls us into this world. The cast delivers strong performances, with the four main leads achieving something truly special. The film simply would not feel complete without them.

Beyond the horror, Exhuma also offers outsiders a glimpse into the deeply entrenched historical conflict between the Japanese Empire and an undivided Korea.

