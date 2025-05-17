Angelina Jolie is a vision in her nude statement gown at the Cannes 2025 Film Festival red carpet. The Maria actress graced the red carpet for the screening of Ari Aster’s Eddington, and she stole the limelight with her powerful aura in that gorgeous dress. The actress prefers a minimalistic look, and she owns it. Jolie has often turned heads with her chic red carpet looks; no wonder she is a global sensation. Scroll below for her Cannes 2025 look as we decode her style in detail.

Angelina Jolie’s Jaw-Dropping look from the event

The Maria actress sported a strapless A-line gown in soft beige/champagne color, which looked stunning on the bright red carpet. The silhouette was classic Angelina—graceful, feminine, and effortlessly gorgeous. It was Look 43 from the Brunello Cucinelli Fall 2025 collection, which debuted during the Milan Fashion Week in February.

Angelina Jolie’s custom-made gown showcases a woven knit pattern adorned with intricate details that become more apparent upon closer inspection. Crafted from cashmere and silk, the embroidery is accented with shimmering sequins that lend a distinctive texture to the red-carpet ensemble. The floor-length dress features a strapless neckline and a form-fitting bodice that gracefully transitions into an elegant poplin skirt.

Her Hair, Makeup & Accessories

Angelina Jolie’s strapless gown was the highlight of this look, so her makeup and accessories were minimal. She adorned her beautiful dress with a Chopard necklace. Jolie also sported a statement ring and bejeweled earrings to complete the minimalistic adornment.

Jolie kept her ash blonde hair casually open for makeup, draping down her shoulders. Her eyes were softly defined, accompanied by a subtle nude lip and radiant skin, enhancing her natural beauty while maintaining the focus on her dress and that stunning statement necklace.

Angelina Jolie‘s subtle attire proves that confidence and sophistication do not require loud decorations. She just needs a whisper of sequins, a touch of diamonds, and a quietly confident smile. Her pictures went viral on the social media platform X [formerly Twitter]. Check them out below.

Angelina Jolie in Brunello Cucinelli for the #CannesFilmFestival pic.twitter.com/P52IyxqHSF — Kea (@jacquemusx) May 16, 2025

Angelina Jolie photographed at the ‘EDDINGTON’ premiere during #Cannes2025. 📷 pic.twitter.com/rrCbb9Wg1w — Film Crave (@_filmcrave) May 16, 2025

