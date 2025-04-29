Angelina Jolie is back with a role that veers away from her action-packed filmography — this time as Maria Callas, one of the most revered opera singers of the 20th century. Maria, a biographical drama set against the melancholic elegance of 1970s Paris, premieres exclusively on Lionsgate Play in India on May 9.

Directed by Pablo Larraín, the film traces the turbulent final years of Callas’ life, offering glimpses into her private struggles and the intense pressures that came with global fame. Known as La Divina, Callas was celebrated and scrutinized — a woman whose voice and persona captivated audiences but whose personal battles often stayed behind the curtain.

In this rare comeback role, Jolie embodies Callas with a restraint that speaks volumes. The film avoids showy melodrama, instead painting a quieter, more intimate portrait of the soprano shaped by loneliness, failing health, and a desperate desire to be understood beyond the stage lights.

In an interview (Via VoiceTube), Jolie revealed how deeply she connected with Callas. One of the film’s most poignant insights involves Callas’ declining vision. Jolie recalled learning that the opera legend was almost legally blind later in life, and due to performance expectations, she had to memorize entire operas instead of wearing glasses on stage — a quiet testament to her resilience.

Unlike traditional musical biopics, Maria doesn’t center around performance numbers. It’s a reflection on identity, loss, and the emotional cost of brilliance. Jolie’s understated, intense, and human portrayal invites audiences to view Callas not just as an icon, but as a woman trying to hold on to herself in a world that demanded perfection.

Maria begins streaming on Lionsgate Play on May 9. Whether you’re a fan of opera or simply drawn to character-driven cinema, this one’s worth a watch.

