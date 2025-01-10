Angelina Jolie has had quite an interesting last couple of months. From critical acclaim for her role as Maria Callas in the psychological drama film Maria to her return to the public eye, she has been glowing and thriving. The star also put a much-awaited issue in the past. Angelina’s divorce from Brad Pitt was officially settled recently, ending a years-long wait.

The former power couple officially separated in 2018 and were announced to be single in 2019, but the divorce was settled recently. They were stuck in a long legal battle, and it was time to put the divorce behind them. Angelina has since been getting back into the limelight and recently opened up about how the Hollywood industry is a hard and not-so-healthy place to be.

Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Hollywood Struggles Over The Years

During a conversation with Variety, the Lara Croft star spoke about how she doubted doing justice to her role in the film Maria because somebody had previously dismissed her. She revealed the same and said, “I had never sung. I had somebody once tell me I couldn’t sing or be a little dismissive when I was singing once, and it really shut me down.”

Angelina further added that she never told anybody about it, but it was one part of her life that she had just blocked. “And then when Pablo asked me to do this and asked me if I could sing, I lied,” she accepted. The actress said nobody could sing like Maria but promised to do her best. For the unversed, Pablo Larraín is the film’s director and has praised Angelina.

Angelina Jolie’s Advice For Youngsters In “Not Healthy” Industry

The 49-year-old also mentioned that it is important for the young actors to take risks and savor life. The Maleficent star opened up about how when rising artists ask her for advice, she tells them to live a full life. Angelina said, “There’s a lot to focus on just having a career: if you love theater, you can do readings at home in your pajamas. You don’t have to get that job.”

She expressed, “Find the ways to just live as an artist, be around artists.” “But also live a very full life,” she added and pointed out that the Hollywood industry is “sometimes not a healthy business.” Angelina felt that since it’s not the easiest place, it’s not the place where one should give everything. Apart from positive reviews, Angelina Jolie also received nominations at awards, including the recent Golden Globes and the upcoming Critics Choice.

